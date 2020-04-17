Holcomb eyes May reopening

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday he is thinking “early May” for a possible reopening of the Indiana economy.

“I'm not putting a May 1 date out there, or May 2, or May 7, or May 8, but we are thinking early May,” he said.

This came as he and six other Midwest governors announced they will work in close coordination to loosen restrictions that have largely shut down states the past month.

Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Kentucky have signed on to the coalition.

“We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region. Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community,” the governors said.

“We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet.”

Holcomb said data will play a big role in any decisions.

Four key areas will be considered – sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations, enhanced ability to test and trace, sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence and best practices for social distancing in the workplace.

A news release said it doesn't mean the economy will reopen all at once or that every state will take the same steps at the same time.

“Over time, people will go back to work, restaurants will reopen, and things will go back to normal. We look forward to working together as one region to tackle this challenge together.”

Also Thursday, Holcomb and Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced some additional details about the upcoming June 2 primary election.

Lawson is forwarding recommendations to the Indiana Election Commission, which is meeting today.

The deadline to register to vote is May 4 and the deadline to seek an absentee ballot is May 21.

All Hoosiers can vote absentee by mail without a special excuse this year, and more than 70,000 have already asked for an absentee ballot. But Lawson said the state doesn't have the money to send an absentee ballot application to all registered voters.

Instead she plans to use $7.9 million from the federal government on masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies for in-person voting.

President Donald Trump has claimed absentee voting is rife with fraud.

But Holcomb said Indiana has long had mail-in voting and he has a high level of confidence in the integrity of the process.

“We'll have a safe and secure election,” he said.

Lawson said she has been encouraging Hoosiers for weeks to vote by mail and her office will put out public service announcements as well.

But she also said some people feel very strongly about voting in person.

Right now it is a bit cumbersome to call your county clerk and ask for an application to be sent, then fill out the application and send it back to the county, then the county sends the correct ballot. You can also print a form from online and mail in the application to the county clerk.

But Lawson said in about a week Hoosiers will be able to file electronically for an absentee ballot on the Indianavoters.com website. They will automatically show up in each county for the clerk to mail a ballot out.

Lawson is also working to recruit high school, college and unemployed Hoosiers to man the polls. Many poll workers are older Hoosiers who are especially at risk for the coronavirus and counties are having trouble filling positions.

Early, in-person voting will be dropped from 28 days to just seven days – from May 26 through June 1.

And Lawson expects delays in tallying results the night of the election.

nkelly@jg.net