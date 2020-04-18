Rules reached on delayed primary

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Election Commission approved rules and guidance for the June 2 primary election Friday – after a rocky start and followed by a rocky end.

The commission met virtually using Zoom – a video conferencing tool – and the meeting began when a member of the public took over the camera and showed a sexual act.

It was removed quickly and the commission then passed an order 4-0 laying out detailed rules for the election.

In general, Hoosiers will be able to vote using a mail-in absentee ballot without having to give a special excuse. But in-person voting will also still occur.

Early in-person voting will start May 26.

The deadline to register to vote is May 4, and the deadline to ask for a mail-in ballot is May 21.

Democratic commission member Anthony Long said there was a lot of negotiation between the parties and the order they came to agreement on is a classic example of when people who disagree philosophically are still able to reach common ground.

He said no one got everything they wanted.

But after the unanimous vote Long and fellow Democrat Suzannah Wilson Overholt offered six amendments to the order.

One amendment would have moved the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot to May 25; another would have allowed drive-up voting; and a third would have allowed mail-in ballots to be counted up to three days after the election.

Republican Chairman Paul Okeson said all the amendments were items previously negotiated on and not agreed to. He told Long he found the amendments disingenuous after just approving the order unanimously. But Long pushed for a vote, and they all failed 2-2. Republican member Zach Klutz also voted against the amendments.

Another meeting is scheduled for April 22, but Okeson said he doesn't think it will be necessary given the amendments were just discussed and defeated. He then adjourned the meeting.

