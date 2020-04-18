Stay-at-home order in effect until May 1

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is extending the stay-at-home order for Hoosiers to May 1 while at the same time starting to make plans for a rolling return to a new normal.

“The way we do business will be different,” he said.

Holcomb has reached out to various associations and industries to discuss ways to safely get Hoosiers back to work and play. He expects responses by Wednesday and he said some sectors might be able to open up more quickly than other sectors. For instance, elective medical procedures could return more quickly than others.

But the talk of moving forward comes as Indiana cases have spiked in recent days.

Friday brought the highest single-day jump in new cases of 642, bringing the total number of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 10,154. That was the third straight day of big increases in case numbers.

Deaths have now reached 519 statewide.

Two more Allen County residents died bringing deaths to 21 in the county. There are now 281 cases. DeKalb County also added a new case – reaching 12.

Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said the reason the number of cases has jumped is because testing has increased. And she said decisions on when to loosen restrictions is about more than just cases and deaths – they involve ventilator and hospital bed usage, availability of personal protective equipment for health care workers, ambulance runs and more.

Box said they are seeing a plateau and some drops in different parts of the state.

Holcomb said the goal is to get out of the public health emergency responsibly and safely.

He mentioned that people in high-risk populations might still have to avoid large crowds until a vaccine is available.

But some businesses might be able to slowly start opening up with new rules on social distancing and health checks.

The governor said the state has until May 1 to do some of that planning.

When asked why restaurants might be able to open up before bars, Box said restaurants have people sitting at tables while many bars have more standing around and person-to-person contact.

Box also for the first time released some hospitalization data showing 7,955 distinct hospital coronavirus patients since March 1.

Of those, more than 2,000 – or 26% – were hospitalized. And 6% were put in intensive care units. Others were treated in the emergency room and sent home.

Of the 2,026 people who were hospitalized, the vast majority of 68% have been discharged; 12% died and 20% are still in the hospital.

nkelly@jg.net