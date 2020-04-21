Krupp drops out of state attorney general's race

INDIANAPOLIS – The Republican race for attorney general gained a candidate and lost one in the same day today.

Decatur County Prosecutor Nathan Harter joined the race and moments later Adam Krupp dropped out and endorsed the new entrant.

Krupp has been running since January to defeat incumbent Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill, who is accused of groping four women at a work-related function. He is awaiting possible discipline from the Indiana Supreme Court.

Krupp left his post as Indiana Department of Revenue commissioner under GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb to campaign.

"I entered this race to ensure that we bring strong and new leadership to the Office of Attorney General. I believe the person to do that is Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter," Krupp said. "Nate is a talented lawyer and a strong conservative with a track record of integrity. He has a passion for creating a positive organizational culture. He is a servant leader in his community."

Harter is Decatur County Republican chairman and vice chairman for the Indiana Republican Party in the Sixth Congressional District.

He also nominated Hill four years ago but now believes a new voice is needed in the office.

Krupp said that his campaign was starting to make an impact and in recent days his opponents have attacked him as not being a Republican.

He admits he is not a lifelong Republican – that he came to the Republican Party later in life after serving with then-Gov. Mitch Daniels.

Krupp also said it is true he has given money to Democrat candidates – $500 to Barack Obama at a time he didn’t consider himself to be political and $100 to a close and longtime friend running for office.

"It never occurred to me that attending a breakfast 12 years ago or giving an old friend $100 to run for office would ever be relevant now," he said. "However, these actions have been used in an attempt to smear me. This is the type of politics that we all hate."

