State adding 79 probable deaths

INDIANAPOLIS – State officials added 79 probable COVID-19 deaths to state statistics Friday while also clarifying an order on whether dentists and other health care providers can get back to business Monday.

President Donald Trump's reference to using disinfectant to treat the novel coronavirus also came up during the daily briefing.

“Apply those disinfectants to surfaces. They work. Not yourself,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said 79 presumptive COVID-19 deaths that were clinically diagnosed by a doctor – but don't have a positive test – are being included in the state dashboard.

She said if other illnesses have been ruled out through testing and a person's X-rays or scans show COVID-19, along with symptoms, a doctor can diagnose it as coronavirus.

But those deaths will be kept separate from confirmed deaths, which reached 741 Friday. There are a total of 13,680 cases statewide.

Locally, another three Allen County residents died from COVID-19 and 25 tested positive, bringing the total to 416 cases and 35 deaths Friday.

And DeKalb County also now has its 15th case, health officials said.

Holcomb issued a new executive order allowing the resumption of elective and nonurgent medical procedures.

There had been confusion about whether health care providers such as dentists would be able to open again starting Monday. Holcomb said yes in a recent briefing, but the Indiana Economic Development Corporation sent an email to the Indiana State Dental Hygienist's Association contradicting that.

Several hygienists contacted The Journal Gazette concerned about safety for both staff and patients because teeth cleaning and other dental procedures create aerosols in the air in which the virus can travel.

Holcomb's new order said elective procedures may resume Monday.

“Health care providers and facilities may resume these procedures so long as they have adopted policies and best practices that protect patients, physicians and staff against COVID- 19 and also have sufficient quantities of (personal protective equipment). In connection therewith, providers and facilities should consult the best practices and recommendations developed by their respective medical associations or industries, many of which can be found online.”

Holcomb and Box also addressed the issue of Trump suggesting disinfectants might be injected to help fight COVID-19.

Box said several individuals reached out to ask about the wisdom and she assured them that is not recommended.

Holcomb said Trump claimed he was being sarcastic and “if anyone asks we will give them sound medical counsel.”

But U.S. Sen. Mike Braun – a reliable Republican and avid Trump supporter – pushed back a bit further.

“Sometimes when you're not clear with how you say things and especially when you're at a high level where people watch, it's best probably not to venture into areas that you may not know a lot about,” he said.

Braun added that he thinks Trump is feeling pressure from around the country by those wanting to move forward and is best to “wisely stick to what you know is tried and true and what the health care experts tell you to do.”

