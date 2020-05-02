State gives reopening road map

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a tiered three-week executive order Friday allowing most counties to start reopening Monday, and with an ultimate goal to free Hoosiers from all restrictions by July 4.

He cautioned the five-stage plan – Back on Track – is a road map and is subject to change if the virus surges again and hospital capacity dips.

“Thanks to the discipline and actions of 6.7 million Hoosiers we are ready to move ahead in a measured way,” Holcomb said.

“Let us never, ever forget for one second the more than 1,000 Hoosiers that we have lost to this disease are not numbers.”

The number of cases statewide Friday was 18,630 and 1,062 deaths. In Allen County, 50 residents have died and there are 579 positive cases.

In general, Indiana has been in Stage 1 under the stay-at-home order.

But 89 counties will go to stage two starting Monday. Lake, Cass and Marion counties will be initially excluded except for expanded church services.

And local governments can still have stricter orders.

Essentially the stages hit on May 4, May 24, June 14 and July 4. Different sectors of the economy will open up slowly with varying social gathering limitations.

Holcomb says it's a methodical step-by-step plan for progress that will be carefully monitored.

He stressed that the number of COVID-19 cases will continue to increase. He said at any time if the health care system is struggling the state might need to pause or revert back.

Democrats said Holcomb is moving too fast in lifting restrictions.

“Why is Gov. Holcomb out of step with federal guidelines for reopening that require a downward trajectory of cases for a 14-day period? Why potentially rush a reopening and risk the sacrifices Hoosiers have made?” Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody asked. “A record high in daily new infections this week and testing and tracing programs still on training wheels, let alone proven effective, should give Holcomb pause. This isn't about who's first, it's who gets it right.”

Holcomb said the plan was based on four guiding principles. The first is that the number of COVID-related hospital admissions have decreased the last 14 days statewide.

He said cases and deaths will always rise because there is no treatment or vaccine. But the purpose of flattening the curve was to not overwhelm the health care system.

“I'm praying for a vaccine, but we've got to do what we can do right now. And we're taking the responsible steps in allowing folks to responsibly and safely return to some normal aspects of their life,” Holcomb said.

The second is that the state retains the surge capacity needed for ICU beds and ventilators.

Right now more than 40% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators are available.

Those percentages have remained steady for several weeks.

Holcomb also announced a new program aimed at businesses with fewer than 100 employees to procure personal protective equipment for employees who might be required to wear it.

The third and fourth principles are robust testing and contact tracing programs. Holcomb announced both this week and they are set to be up and running by May 11.

He said 99% of Hoosiers have been doing the right thing and making a lot of sacrifices.

He said various state agencies will continue to enforce the rules set out in the executive order, including making sure businesses follow social distancing guidelines.

“If we continue to be responsible, play by the rules, get with the program, we will continue to make progress,” Holcomb said. “If people look for openings and shortcuts and believe this virus won't affect them ... then we may slip.”

Legislative leaders applauded the move.

“I commend Gov. Holcomb on his thoughtful and sensible approach to opening Indiana's economy. Hoosiers are anxious to reopen their businesses and get back to work,” House Speaker Todd Huston said. “This plan strikes an appropriate balance of protecting vulnerable Hoosiers while responsibly opening businesses throughout the state. Additionally, I am very pleased the governor laid out a long-term plan so Hoosiers know what to expect in the coming weeks and months.”

Patrick Tamm, head of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, also expressed gratitude.

“We are thankful for Gov. Holcomb's guidance and wise decision to provide the industry appropriate time to reengage with our employees and suppliers. While 66% of all Indiana restaurants are completely closed at this time and over 80% of our employees had to be laid off – it's important for our industry to strengthen, renew and deliver the Hoosier Hospitality that we are known for,” he said.

