Ex-legislator tapped to be running mate with Myers

INDIANAPOLIS – It took a few extra days, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers has found his running mate – former state representative and retired police officer Linda Lawson.

Lawson, 71, retired in 2018 after serving in the Indiana House for 20 years. Before that she spent 24 years as a Hammond police officer, where she was the first female officer. She retired as a captain.

After retirement, she moved to Brown County.

Known as a spitfire, Lawson was tough on crime and an advocate for victims and often gave passionate speeches on the House floor.

“Choosing a lieutenant governor is a critical task and I did not take it lightly,” Myers said. “I talked to a lot of people over a period of months to find the right fit. Linda brings not only legislative experience and leadership, but also she has broken the glass ceiling numerous times. Linda is an example to all Hoosiers of what can be accomplished with hard work and determination. Indiana needs her intelligence and grit now more than ever and I'm honored she has agreed to be my partner on the ticket.”

He announced the pick in a Facebook video posted Friday morning – just hours before a noon deadline to file for lieutenant governor in the upcoming Democratic state convention. This week, Democrats extended the deadline by several days when no candidate had come forward.

“I was happy in the gorgeous southern Indiana countryside and keeping my hand in politics. But, I knew I still had a lot more to do for the people of Indiana,” Lawson said. “When Woody approached me, I was intrigued by the thought of helping Indiana recover from the coronavirus and its economic fallout.

“I spent several terms on the employment committee in the legislature and know that there will be important issues to deal with over the next few years as a result of the pandemic. The more we talked, the more I realized this was the right thing for me to do.”

Myers and Lawson have an uphill battle facing incumbent GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who have a war chest of about $7.5 million.

When Lawson left the legislature, Lawson told reporters there was no longer a spirit of bipartisanship in the Republican-led legislature. She at one point chaired the House Judiciary Committee but toward the end of her legislative career served in the minority and had little power.

“With the addition of former state Rep. Linda Lawson, the Democratic ticket brings together public health and public safety at a critical moment in Indiana's history,” 9th District Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey said. “A 24-year veteran of the Hammond Police Department, chairwoman of the Indiana House Judiciary Committee and the first female Democratic House Leader, she brings gritty, real-life experience to take Indiana to the next level.”

During her time in the House, Lawson joined Democrats in a walkout to Illinois and voted against the Religious Freedom Restoration Act that was ultimately altered.

“We are meddling with the lives of people,” she said on the floor then. “This is not about religion. This is about defaming a group of individuals that you feel are different than you are.”

She served as leader of the House Democratic caucus in 2012 during a transition period.

Lawson also opposed a gay marriage ban.

In 2013 she fought against placing armed personnel in schools – saying “you're making serious, serious mistakes. Don't stick a civilian in a building with a gun. It's wrong. Stop this now.”

Also in 2013 she fought against a bill to tighten regulations on prescription drugs that induce abortions. She said those in support of the bill seem to care about the child before it is born but don't support social programs to help the child after.

“Of all of the sharply, sharply debated issues we've discussed over the years; ... abortion is without a doubt the most divisive and most ugly of the discussions we have had on this House floor,” she said. “The emotions run deep.”

