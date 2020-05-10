State silent about nursing homes

INDIANAPOLIS – With Hoosiers dying of COVID-19 every day inside nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, Indiana officials are content to shield the businesses with the outbreaks.

But the federal government might soon overrule Gov. Eric Holcomb and his administration in this battle.

As of last week, 420 Hoosiers have died in more than 100 facilities – accounting for about a third of the state's virus death toll. In all, more than 2,300 cases have been reported to state officials. There are more than 800 nursing homes and assisted living centers.

Indiana residents, family members and the media have repeatedly asked for the names of those facilities. Numerous other states, including Georgia, Iowa and Kentucky, have been transparent and provided a full listing.

Holcomb has said he won't order the release of nursing home names.

“We respect that private business ... that is operating under our regulations. And that's where the relationship exists,” he said.

Nursing homes, he added, are dealing with an “incredible challenge ... that's been foisted upon them.”

Nicolas Terry, a health care legal professor at the IU School of Law in Bloomington, said he isn't surprised to see the industry winning the battle – at least so far.

“They are aggressive lobbyists,” he said. “They have extremely dubious safety records and they strongly resist regulation and litigation.”

Earlier in the pandemic State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, along with Dan Rusyniak with the Family and Social Services Administration, spoke in news briefings about specific outbreaks at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson and Life Care Center of Fort Wayne.

Then it stopped.

Transparency

No one appears to be saying the homes are doing anything wrong, and health experts agree the facilities are the perfect storm of a congregate setting of high-risk people. But hiding the names isn't helping, Terry said.

The Indiana Health Care Association represents nursing homes. Association President Zachary Cattell said the vast majority are doing an excellent job communicating with residents and their personal representatives.

But, he said, employees aren't allowed to talk to every family member who calls to ask because of privacy rules. And he said nearly all facilities have staffing shortages.

“We are trying to maintain confidentiality and not spark panic,” Cattell said, adding that this is a big change to be reporting the health status of one resident to others. That doesn't happen for other infectious or communicable diseases.

“It's not inappropriate given where we are, but it's just different,” he said.

Cattell also said his association did not approach the Holcomb administration and ask officials to stop using specific nursing home names.

The administration did not respond to a specific question asking if the industry was involved in that decision.

“ISDH has only named one facility, and that was due to a large number of deaths at that facility. We have used aggregate numbers, as they best show the scope of the issue in long-term care facilities,” the state said in an email.

Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, said that isn't good enough.

“COVID-19 poses an unprecedented threat to Hoosiers, especially the individuals who call nursing homes and assisted living facilities home,” he said. “At a time when the free flow of information could help families save lives, Gov. Holcomb is hiding behind privacy laws intended to protect individuals, not nursing homes or regulators. No one is asking that the state divulge potentially identifying information as to individuals, we're asking to know what is happening inside of these facilities.”

Feds taking over

In the end, it might not matter because the federal government is getting involved. Seema Verma, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, tweeted Thursday that homes will now report data directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Nursing homes started reporting COVID-19+ cases & #COVID19 resident death data just a few days ago & are expected to have more by the end of this week. We look forward to posting this data as soon as possible to ensure beneficiaries have the information they need. Stay tuned!”

The centers confirmed to The Journal Gazette that the data will be posted publicly with nursing home names.

Some local health departments are also releasing the data but not the Allen County Department of Health.

Some entities are being very transparent; Trilogy Health Services is one. The company has more than 60 Indiana long-term care locations and has a list online showing the number of positive cases, deaths and even the percentage of the facility infected. Bethany Pointe, for instance, has assisted living and nursing skilled services and has had 34 resident and staff deaths.

The Trilogy site also has graphs showing the timeline of infections for each facility.

Mixed reviews

State officials confirmed in early April that Life Care Center of Fort Wayne, 1649 Spy Run Ave., had five residents and one staff member who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Journal Gazette last week asked Life Care for updated numbers, and the business refused to provide them.

“Our number of positive cases are being appropriately reported to all the required agencies, and we remain in consistent communication with residents' family members,” said executive director Holly Gentry. “We are strictly following guidelines from the CDC, the Indiana State Department of Health and the Allen County Department of Health to protect the safety of our residents and associates. Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks.”

Gentry also said that staff members are being screened when they arrive for work and when they leave, including checking temperature, to ensure no additional sickness is brought into the building.

The state only recently implemented new communication rules effective May 4 requiring nursing homes and other long-term care facilities provide a designated family representative daily COVID-19 updates and, if they ask, reveal how many residents at a facility have tested positive and/or died.

That explains why Lee Rottinghaus last week received her first written communication from Apple Ridge in Fort Wayne – an assisted living center where her mother lives in the memory care unit.

Rottinghaus said she had been in contact with the facility seeking information the past seven weeks and the response was inconsistent – sometimes staff giving different stories to other family members.

Rottinghaus was confused why she suddenly received an email saying the facility had one positive case earlier and the resident has now tested negative.

“Interesting that it took the state to make them notify us,” Rottinghaus said. “They are always protecting their bottom line and two steps behind.”

Apple Ridge Sales Director Ryan Howe pushed back, saying he and the chief operating officer were making personal phone calls before the emails.

Howe said the one infection came in early March and the home acted in a “radical manner” at that time to isolate everyone. That went on for weeks. Only just this week are residents allowed more freedom from their individual rooms. For instance, they can eat in the dining room but only one person per table.

“There is a lot going on and it's a high-stress environment,” Howe said. “We have definitely been blessed. It was scary at first.”

