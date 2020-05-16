Hill fights Holcomb entering his case

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Curtis Hill pushed back Friday against a move by Gov. Eric Holcomb to intervene in his disciplinary case concerning whether Hill can retain his elected post despite a suspension of his law license.

Hill's lawyers filed a motion saying Holcomb's desire to address a separate question of law is not appropriate in a completed discipline case.

“The Governor's motion does not neutrally pose the question whether the court's 30-day suspension creates a vacancy in the respondent's public office. It essentially advocates that it does, thereby allowing the Governor to fill the vacancy with his own appointee,” Hill's response said.

The Indiana Supreme Court on Monday found that Hill had committed misdemeanor battery when he groped a female lawmaker and three female staffers at a work-related function in March 2018. It ordered a 30-day suspension with automatic reinstatement.

But state law is silent on what that means for Hill's elected post so Holcomb filed asking for clarity.

The Indiana Supreme Court will decide early next week on the matter.

Hill's motion alleged that Holcomb appears to want to appoint a new attorney general to serve the balance of the term – through this year – and not just the 30-day suspension time.

And Hill said the court has consistently treated law-practice suspensions of public officers as not creating a vacancy in the office. The court has occasionally appointed a temporary prosecuting attorney to act for the elected prosecutor whose law license was suspended.

The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary also weighed in briefly, noting it has no objection to Holcomb's motion but rendered no opinion on the vacancy process.

Indianapolis attorney Allison Martin – an IU McKinney School of Law professor and a private attorney who regularly handles disciplinary matters – said Holcomb's attempted entry into the case is unprecedented.

“I'm a bit surprised that the Supreme Court did not directly address whether Attorney General Hill could resume his position after 30 days, but it seems to be implied by the sanction and court discussion that he would,” she said.

Martin said Hill's comment after the suspension – which starts Monday – that he would appoint a successor was probably not expected in the proceeding.

“The Governor seems to have a strong argument that his office is solely responsible for appointing vacancies,” she said. “I wonder, though, if the appointment would be for the remainder of AG Hill's term, or just for the 30-day suspension.

“These are important matters.”

