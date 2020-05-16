Lawson tells of steps to improve voter safety

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson has purchased and distributed thousands of personal protective items to make the June 2 primary election safe, she said Friday.

Meanwhile, state officials have also started the process of identifying the federal money local units of government can receive for unexpected COVID-19 expenses.

Indiana continues to see cases of the virus rise – 614 new cases for a total of 26,665 Friday. There were 42 new deaths for a total of 1,550.

Another 41 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 957 cases and 64 deaths Friday.

Lawson said the Indiana National Guard has handled receiving, sorting and shipping of the supplies to counties around the state. Some counties have already received the equipment and the rest will be sent out next week.

The supplies are for poll workers and staff – not the voting public. Citizens should wear their own masks.

The state has purchased 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer; 10,000 refillable bottles; 4,000 gallons of disinfectant cleaner for voting machines and vote center tablets; 85,000 microfiber cloths for disinfecting machines and touch screens; 300,000 pairs of gloves; 200,000 ear-loop masks; 25,000 face shields and 3,500 acrylic sneeze guards.

The supplies are for precincts around the state for in-person voting. But she said the safest way to vote is by absentee mail-in ballot and she encouraged everyone to do so. You can call your county clerk for an application or apply online at indianavoters.com.

So far more than 330,000 Hoosiers have cast absentee ballots by mail. That compares with 53,000 in the 2016 primary.

Lawson said election results are not expected on election night – noting it could take up to two or three days to count ballots in some larger counties.

The deadline to request an application is Thursday. Your ballot must be returned to the county by noon on election day.

Lawson also encouraged any registered voters to volunteer as a poll worker.

The Indiana Finance Authority also has posted the allocations that local units of government all over the state can expect to cover unexpected pandemic costs.

Allen County can seek reimbursement of up to $12.1 million in expenses while the city of Fort Wayne is at $8.6 million.

The state received $2.4 billion in federal aid and has set aside $300 million for local governments.

Both Accelerate Indiana Municipalities and the Association of Indiana Counties support and applaud this acknowledgment.

AIM President and Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer said, “Indiana's local units have responded to this crisis with urgency, using the health and safety of our citizens as a constant guidepost. Cities and towns quickly began addressing the needs of our communities and municipal workforces by acquiring PPE, as well as additional sanitizers and cleaners. Our frontline public safety and public works departments are working overtime to relieve those that are quarantined or caring for loved ones,” he said.

“We are incurring additional technology expenses to provide remote delivery of municipal services, and much more.”

