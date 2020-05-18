State Supreme Court rejects Holcomb's bid to intervene in attorney general's case

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court on Monday rejected Gov. Eric Holcomb’s effort to intervene in Curtis Hill’s disciplinary case – leaving Hill as Indiana’s Attorney General even while he serves a 30-day suspension of his law license.

Holcomb had sought clarification on whether Hill was still qualified to remain attorney general or if Holcomb could a a ttsuccessor.

"These issues were not litigated by the parties and are extraneous to our disciplinary opinion, making intervention inappropriate," the five justices of the Indiana Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The decision means Hill’s chief deputy, Aaron Negangard, will run the office until Hill’s return on June 17.

The order also said "courts generally should not issue advisory opinions…or decide issues if there is no case or controversy before them.

"These principles, too, counsel for judicial restraint and against allowing intervention."

The court issued a 30-day suspension of Hill’s law license last week after finding he committed criminal battery against four women at a party in March 2018. It was the result of a disciplinary case against Hill.

Indiana law is silent on whether a suspension of the law license would cost him his post.

Hill’s groping of the women – a lawmaker and three legislative staffers – came at a post-session event. He has denied any wrongdoing – saying it was a loud, crowded bar and any touching was incidental.

Holcomb and Republican legislative leaders urged Hill to resign but he refused.

A special prosecutor chose not to file criminal charges and a federal lawsuit filed against Hill by the women was dismissed.

Hill is seeking re-election at the Republican State Convention in June. He has two opponents.

