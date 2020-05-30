Funds to help small businesses announced

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled a $30 million small-business program Friday meant to help companies struggling with lost revenue due to the pandemic.

“To restart Indiana's economic engine, it's critical that we provide Hoosier businesses and entrepreneurs with the support they need to grow and get back on track,” he said.

The Small Business Restart Fund is funded by the federal CARES Act and will help accelerate the speed of economic recovery activity by providing working capital to cover certain expenses related to the outbreak.

Indiana small businesses with fewer than 50 employees and $5 million in annual revenue that have experienced a 40% drop in revenue will be eligible to be reimbursed for up to 80% of qualified expenses, such as rent or mortgage payments, utilities, lease payments for real or personal property, and safety investments, such as personal protective equipment and infrastructure improvements.

Eligible small businesses that demonstrate a revenue loss of at least 40% will be awarded up to $2,500 for each month while small businesses that demonstrate a revenue loss of at least 80%. The maximum grant is $10,000.

Of the $30 million allocated to the fund, at least $5 million will be reserved for certified minority- and women-owned businesses.

The Indiana Small Business Development Center also received nearly $3.7 million from the U.S. Small Business Administration through the CARES Act to support increased resources for Hoosier entrepreneurs and small businesses over the next 18 months.

Indiana has received about $5 billion in federal dollars altogether though much has been sent to specific programs.

About $2.4 billion is discretionary for expenses related to the coronavirus. But it can't replace lost tax revenue or cover existing budget items.

Before now the state had announced only that $300 million would be put aside to reimburse local governments for pandemic expenses.

A recovery task force has been weighing how to use the other $2.1 billion.

Indiana Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Ganapini and gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers have criticized Holcomb for being slow on spending the dollars – pointing to other states that have moved faster.

“When Indiana small businesses needed leadership and action, Governor Holcomb gave them a marketing slogan and not much else,” said Ganapini. “Imagine being a small business owner and knowing the governor withheld billions that could have saved your business. What reason does Holcomb give business owners for failing to act faster?”

Cris Johnston, head of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget, also outlined other uses of the money to the Journal Gazette – covering another $190 million.

That includes about $40 million to stand up and supply the PPE Marketplace – a way for Indiana businesses to get personal protective equipment for their employees.

And $150 million has been obligated to testing and tracing contracts; adding staff at the state unemployment call center and additional personal protective equipment.

Johnston said the state is tallying up payrolls costs that could be significant for employees who might otherwise be handling other tasks.

This includes additional help at the Indiana Department of Correction, Indiana National Guard costs and many employees focused solely right now on the pandemic.

He also would like to hold back a reserve of between 10% and 15% - which would be between $240 million and $360 million.

Johnston said guidance from the federal government is changing every day – including a recent move that might allow the state to cover the testing and tracing contracts by a specific lab capacity grant.

And the administration is mindful that another aid package might come from Congress. Or perhaps the Trump administration will add flexibility on how the existing dollars can be used.

“We're watching everything in Washington,” Johnston said. “I would hate for the state to put something out there and then have to pull it back.”

