Money riding on accurate census

INDIANAPOLIS – If anyone needs a reason to fill out the decennial U.S. census, look no further than the billions flowing into the state for pandemic relief.

Much of that money is based on state population, and “we want to make sure we are getting our fair share,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue Fort Wayne. If not, Indiana could be penalized for the next decade.

Another major part of the census is using the population data to draw new maps for nine congressional districts, 100 House districts and 50 Senate districts – a process that is in jeopardy for the 2021 legislative session.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the schedule was for the final counts to be given to states by April 1 to draw new districts. Even that was a tight squeeze for the Indiana General Assembly, whose session is set to end April 30.

A new proposed schedule has the counts not arriving until late July. Congress still has to approve that.

Options for redistricting at that point are few – a special session or reliance on a state law allowing a committee of five Republicans draw the maps.

“Neither option is perfect,” said Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray. “We are dealing with some unique challenges.”

He said he doesn't relish the idea of a special session, and leaders are beginning to look at the situation.

“Of course, we want a full complement of input from everybody in the General Assembly,” Bray said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and House Speaker Todd Huston both said it is too early to speculate and they continue to monitor the situation.

The law in question says “if a session of the general assembly adjourns without having complied with the requirements of section 1 of this chapter or if for any other reason at any time the state finds itself without a valid congressional district law, a redistricting commission shall be established.” That commission consists of the House and Senate majority leaders; chairmen of the House and Senate elections committees and an appointee of the governor who is a lawmaker.

Because Republicans control both chambers and the governor's office that would likely mean five GOP members, depending on November election results.

Bray points out the law deals only with congressional districts – not state legislative ones. And he said it was last used in 2001.

It has been around since at least 1969 – likely in response to Indiana not redistricting between 1923 and 1963. Eventually new districts were drawn in 1965.

Andrew Downs, head of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue Fort Wayne, said the public would likely accept the commission-drawn maps.

“It's a law and therefore we quite often start with the assumption that laws are good and just. It would also be Republican-dominated so it matches the distribution of seats held in the General Assembly,” he said.

But Downs said it “would be the ultimate, not-independent commission to draw the maps” – the opposite of an outside nonpartisan process pushed by many in the state.

So far, Hoosiers are doing well on their self-response rate. The state sits at 65% compared with a 60% national rate, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2010, Indiana's final self-response rate was 69.6%.

Fort Wayne is at 66.6%.

But self-response is really just the start. The U.S. Census Bureau will work with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons, and other facilities that house large groups of people to make sure everyone is counted.

And then census takers will visit homes that haven't responded to the census to ensure everyone is counted.

“For people who haven't responded, go ahead and do it – it's something positive you can do,” Blakeman said.

She also focused on certain populations that tend to be undercounted – generally disadvantaged groups such as young adults in transient living situations; people of color; people in lower economic ranges and people whose legal status is questionable.

Blakeman said there is no citizenship question on the census this year, but the controversy it generated is affecting the immigrant population.

She also said there are people who generally don't trust the government and don't want to give the government any private information.

A primary focus this year has been children because the undercount of children has gone up. Sometimes this is because children are with grandparents or split between two homes.

The city of Fort Wayne has a Complete Count Committee that identified churches, libraries and schools as points of contact for census reminders.

But Paul Spoelhof, planning director for the city, said the stay-at-home order has limited the effectiveness. Life is starting to open up again though, and independent entities such as Fort Wayne Community Schools are pushing their own efforts to get every child counted.

Reminders are also being placed in neighborhood newsletters, church bulletins, grocery stores and more. Information and census forms can be found online at my2020census.gov.

Blakeman said general population trends have shown the northeast and the Midwest are losing people – both to out-migration and lower birth trends.

But Spoelhof said both Fort Wayne and Allen County expect growth in the census based on estimates and projections done by other groups. Some sampling has also been released showing increases. But the question is whether that is happening at a rate lower than other areas.

