Safety guidance provided to schools

INDIANAPOLIS – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick issued a 38-page document Friday on what schools should consider when reopening in the fall.

It doesn't require or mandate anything, leaving all the decisions – and blowback – to local districts.

For instance, it says CDC guidelines recommend that all students and staff wear masks and says it may be necessary for schools to provide masks.

Another suggestion is to close cafeterias and have students eat their meals at desks to avoid large gatherings. Bagged or boxed meals with all necessary utensils included would be the preferred method.

“The health and safety of Hoosier students, school staff, and communities is priority one. Providing students with a quality education is critical and therefore it is crucial we offer considerations focused on getting students back in the classroom in a safe manner,” said McCormick.

“Considering the many unknowns associated with COVID-19, we also recognize the importance of alternative learning opportunities. We appreciate the thoughtful and collaborative spirit in which IN-CLASS was developed.”

The document was created based on group work by stakeholders.

“We believe where we are right now, school can and should open for instruction” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in his briefing.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said there are no mandates and said they believe local schools can make the decisions that are best for their community.

“The guidance released today clearly leaves the decision-making standards on re-entry to local school districts. This means teachers and staff must be part of this planning, as much of the responsibility for student safety falls on them,” said Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association.

He also said to safely re-open, significant costs will be passed on to local public schools.

“The governor must ensure that there are no cuts to K-12 education. Our students and staff should not pay the price during this crisis,” Gambill said.

Here are some other suggestions/considerations from the document, which can be found at https://bit.ly/2MzLwWp

• Stagger in-person instruction to minimize number of students in the building. On off days other students will work remotely from home.

• Review student and staff daily schedules to provide adequate time for hand washing, sanitizing desks, and other good hygiene practices.

• Provide in-person instruction to elementary students and increase remote learning for higher grades.

• Shut off use of water fountains.

• No materials should be shared by students.

• Move classes outdoors whenever possible; rearrange desks to increase space between students.

• Schedule restroom breaks to avoid overcrowding.

Southwest Allen County Schools is grateful for the ongoing work of Indiana Department of Education and the State of Indiana to provide guidance and support to school districts during the pandemic,” said Superintendent Philip Downs. “In the coming days, SACS will review their guidelines to formulate a return to school plan that not only works for our district's students, teachers and families but reflects our ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of our community.”

