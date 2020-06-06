Testing partner not hitting mark

INDIANAPOLIS – State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box admitted Friday that the state's testing partner – OptumServe – is not meeting its contract obligations in terms of returning most results within 48 hours.

That was one of the topics at Friday's briefing, along with another month of ailing tax collections and a $50 million training program for Hoosier workers.

The state contracted with Logistics Health Inc. – a subsidiary of OptumServe – in April at a cost of $17.9 million to operate 50 COVID-19 testing sites. The prediction at the time was for them to run up to 6,600 tests a day. Box did not know the average number of daily tests but said they have been running anywhere from 1,700 to 2,600 tests a day.

This week Box announced the contract was renewed for another month. According to the contract the renewal month would cost between $21 million and $41 million depending on the number of teams per site.

The contract specifically says test results shall be available “90% of the time within an average of forty-eight (48) hours from the end of each event day.”

But signs at the sites say the results will come between 48 hours and 72 hours. And numerous Hoosiers have reached out saying they have waited four to seven days for results.

State data shows the average turnaround time is just under 62 hours.

Box said when tests are run more locally the time is about 55 hours. But that is lengthened if they are sent out of state.

“That is part of the reason that we are working with Optum to bring all of those labs to run through our local LabCorp in the state,” she said. “It will help that timing.”

Also Friday, the state announced it is putting $50 million in federal coronavirus aid to an initiative to help Hoosiers, communities and businesses get back to work and connected to the resources that can help people move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has launched Rapid Recovery for a Better Future, which is centered on meeting individual needs by providing comprehensive support for Hoosiers to secure a job, assess and grow their skills, and get the support they need to get back on their feet.

“People are our state's most valuable resource and they are what define Indiana as a great place to live, work and grow. It is critical that our state is not only providing these services but actively helping people get connected so they take that next step to a better future,” Holcomb said.

Most of the money will go toward Workforce Ready Grants and the Employer Training Grant – existing state programs aimed at skilling up the state workforce with some expansion and acceleration.

To learn more go to YourNextStepIn.org.

Lastly, state budget officials announced Friday that May tax collections were down about $233 million from projection – or about 20%.

Overall, for the fiscal year the state is behind $1.16 billion heading into the final month – or 8% drop. Much of that is due to delayed income tax filing. But sales tax collections have also dropped considerably.

