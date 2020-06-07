Fall may see fewer students

INDIANAPOLIS – Even if schools reopen in the fall, various surveys nationwide – and locally – are starting to show up to 30% of parents won't send their children back to classrooms.

And for local districts, that could mean fewer dollars.

“We have the same concerns as parents and certainly want to make sure that when students return we are following the guidance of health experts to maximize student and staff safety,” said Krista Stockman, spokeswoman for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

“The funding issue is also a concern, as we base staffing on students being in the classroom. Our costs won't change even if students aren't in the buildings.”

The National Coalition for Public School Options conducted a parent survey finding 21% of students who were attending a brick-and-mortar traditional school are unlikely to return this fall. That is about 10 million students nationwide.

The group supports the creation of public school options, including charter schools, online schools, magnet schools, open enrollment policies, and other innovative education programs.

The study found 70% of parents are concerned about whether their child can safely return to school, and 43% said they are willing to switch their child to a full-time online program.

Jeremy Gulley, superintendent for Jay Community Schools, sent his own survey to parents, and the results are coming back.

He is waiting to release the full results at the June 15 school board meeting but acknowledges the number is significant who might not send their kids back. And he said the percentage rose when the question included mandatory wearing of masks for the children.

“I will tell you school districts have to prepare a virtual option – that is affirmed. And I also learned that masks are divisive,” Gulley said. “So, we have to think about reopening under the lenses of medical advice, feasibility and whether parents will support it. They absolutely get a vote.”

He said his results so far are consistent with an Ohio Parent Teacher Association survey finding that 29% would “maybe” send their children back. But when the question was tweaked to ask if parents would send their children back to school if they were required to wear a mask, it jumped to 40% no.

Adam Baker, spokesman for Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, said during the past spring semester learning at home, “we heard from parents on both sides of the issue. Those who were glad schools were proactive enough to create distancing among students, and those who had wished schools stayed open as they believed their children would be OK.”

Gulley said he thinks schools should give serious thought to starting after Labor Day to give extra time to iron out logistics. Many districts start in early August.

He is planning two options for parents – in-person instruction and remote learning. But it's unclear what level funding would come with the latter.

Indiana's formula has funding follow the child. It is based on the number of students on count day – scheduled for Sept. 15.

So do schools get 100% funding for a child using remote learning? Or the 85% usually reserved for students attending a virtual school? Or none because they aren't sitting in the chair when the count is done?

“Some possibilities include operate as usual, delaying the count day, or even some form of hold harmless so schools are not negatively impacted,” Baker said.

“It could be a substantial number that will not come back in many districts so the unknown of the funding is a real problem,” said Dennis Costerison, executive director of the Indiana Association of School Business Officials.

He noted that several existing virtual schools are promoting themselves now as an option for Indiana students this fall. This comes after a scandal in which two major virtual schools inflated enrollments and were shuttered. Criminal investigations are ongoing.

Some groups have asked for a freeze on enrollment for next year, but it isn't getting any traction with legislators.

“There is a death spiral between loss of funding and loss of enrollment,” Gulley said. “They need to think about stability. If they destabilize, we don't allow communities and local economies to recover.”

House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, said “I think if they are getting instructional material they will be counted in some way” and said more guidance will come in the next month or two.

“It's going to be a tough haul,” he said.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said he is discussing the issue with the governor and other legislative leaders.

“Schools are going to have some liberty to do what they think is best to make sure their students and staff are in a good, safe, healthy environment,” he said. “I'd like to see a scenario where we make sure those children are treated right and that probably means 100% funding.”

The earliest the legislature would be back in session is late November for Organization Day when new members are sworn in. The General Assembly doesn't typically do business that day but can. Bray said the legislature has passed retroactive laws before and could again.

