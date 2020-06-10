State to move to stage 4 Friday

INDIANAPOLIS -- Even as infections continue to rise, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday the state will move to Stage 4 of the pandemic recovery starting Friday.

The governor said the state made the right decision early on to hit pause.

"We hit this hard at the outset and we are in a better position today because of that," Holcomb said.

But he continued to encourage Hoosiers to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

"We can't let up. We can't act like this virus isn't continuing to spread," Holcomb said.

He pointed to LaGrange and Elkhart counties as a few cautionary yellow flags in the state.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said her data team is watching all of northeast Indiana closely and there was a meeting Wednesday with counties that have sizable Amish populations about targeted testing.

She said the northeast region as a whole is stable in terms of available hospital beds.

Box said statewide hospitalizations are down, as well as hospital admissions per day.

"The data looks good for now," she said.

Wednesday’s numbers show cases grew by 339 for a total of 38,337. There were 15 new deaths for a total of 2,173.

In Allen County, another resident died and 47 tested positive, bringing the totals to 1,979 cases and 83 deaths.

Holcomb’s Stage 4 is the penultimate step to complete freedom for Hoosiers and includes allowing social gatherings of up to 250 people.

Other changes include opening up playgrounds, bars and nightclubs at reduced capacity and movie theaters and bowling alleys as well.

Further details on community youth and adult recreational leagues will be posted today, the governor said.

When asked about many Hoosiers not wearing masks in public, Holcomb said when he is out he sees Hoosiers being vigilant.

Box pointed out that stores can mandate masks and so can local health officials.

When asked why the state didn’t mandate them, she said some people need to be able to read lips and some might be claustrophobic and have panic attacks.

"Rather than mandating that, that is something we put as a personal responsibility for individuals across the state to do what is best and right for those around them," Box said.

Holcomb also strongly defended a state contract with OptumServe being renewed even though the company has struggled to provide COVID-19 testing results as required under that contract.

"They went from zero to sixty in about three minutes," he said of the company quickly standing up 50 testing sites statewide.

The contract requires that 90% of the results be returned within 48 hours and Box said Friday the company is not meeting that metric.

Holcomb said the discrepancy is a matter of only hours, and he doesn’t see it as a problem but just "growing pains, maybe."

Box also clarified that OptumServe initially struggled but last week did meet the metric.

And Holcomb said he has recommended the company to other governors.

