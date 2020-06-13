Panel ousts city man as Republican delegate

INDIANAPOLIS – An internal committee of the Indiana Republican Party on Friday removed a Fort Wayne man elected last week from being a state delegate.

The charge was simple – he once supported a Democrat. The vote was 7-2.

“I'm soured on the establishment that's for sure,” Joseph Townsend said. “I might become a Libertarian and support Republican candidates.”

The irony is Townsend didn't even vote for Geoff Paddock for City Council in November 2019. He couldn't because he isn't in his district. But simply admitting publicly that he preferred Paddock to his GOP opponent was enough for the credentials committee of the Indiana Republican Party to find he was not a Republican in good standing.

Huntertown resident Brandon Seifert filed the original complaint, but he wasn't in Townsend's delegate district. So a local attorney – Dan Kensinger – filed a complaint Thursday before the noon deadline.

On Friday the committee met to consider the challenge. It was not public, but both Townsend and Kensinger were allowed to speak.

Kensinger declined to comment to The Journal Gazette. He works at the Shine & Hardin law firm – which is owned by Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine.

Townsend said he mentioned that President Donald Trump has supported Democrats in the past, and he was told Trump can be president but not a delegate.

He believes the entire issue is about him being outspoken on social media, and also supporting Curtis Hill for attorney general. As a delegate he would have been able to vote for Hill at next week's Republican State Convention. But now he can't.

One thing is clear from Townsend's Facebook page – he is conservative.

He has posted he is a social conservative and does not believe in same-sex marriage. Recent postings show his support for the police and include many memes such as one that says “abortion does not make you unpregnant. It makes you the parent of a dead child.” He also posted a picture at church in May saying, “I choose faith over fear.”

nkelly@jg.net