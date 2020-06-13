State to open testing to everyone

INDIANAPOLIS – Starting Monday, all Hoosiers can get free COVID-19 tests at 50 state-funded sites.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced the change in policy during Gov. Eric Holcomb's Friday virus briefing.

Before now, generally only people with symptoms or in high-risk categories could get tested.

“The bottom line is that any Hoosier can get tested. Period,” Box said.

She did caution that one negative test doesn't mean you can't have it the next day or the next week.

“A big part of this is peace of mind for those individuals that really have been concerned all along and are just not going to be comfortable until they are able to test themselves and know they are normal or negative,” she said.

Hoosiers can schedule an appointment at any of the 50 OptumServe at lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.

Box and Holcomb continue to tell people to wear masks, wash their hands often and stay 6 feet from others. They said they are not sending a mixed message with that advice while also further opening the economy.

“We can open more and more because we can,” Holcomb said. “We are making the right investments in testing; we're making the right investments in tracing. We have the ability to treat those who are in need.”

He said people have been very patient and team players.

Holcomb also said he is planning on attending the Republican National Convention in Florida in late August. But he said nothing is carved in stone and he will remain in Indiana at least until Stage 5 in July.

He did not answer whether he would wear a mask at the convention. Face coverings have become a hot-button political issue.

Box said “a large amount of people in an enclosed space ... gives me some heartburn.”

She said anyone who is high risk based on age and underlying health conditions might consider forgoing conventions, and individuals should wear masks if they attend.

Box also announced that the state's COVID-19 dashboard will now include positive test counts by ZIP code around the state. There are a few limitations – if a ZIP code has a population of less than 1,500 it won't be included or if there are fewer than five positive cases in a ZIP code.

The data can be used to highlight cases in specific minority populations or by socioeconomic status.

The data was not yet posted at press time.

nkelly@jg.net