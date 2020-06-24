Holcomb announces program to help struggling renters

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced a $25 million program that will help thousands of Hoosiers struggling to pay rent due to the impact of COVID-19.

"This has been a very challenging time for Hoosiers, and the economic impacts of COVID-19 has left some renters in a tough spot," he said. "The Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will support our renters, improve our state’s housing stability and help prevent evictions as the state gets back on track."

The program will provide up to $500 in assistance for four months, totaling a maximum of $2,000 in assistance to eligible renters to help cover past and ongoing rent payments or late fees. Rental assistance is available to residents in all Indiana counties except Marion, where a local $15 million CARES Act-funded program will provide aid to Marion County renters.

To be eligible, renters must have lost their job or some income due to the pandemic, and the current household income – including unemployment – is less than the household income on March 6.

About 12,000 Indiana households could be helped. Payments will be made directly to the landlord, and the landlord must agree to participate.

Applications will be accepted online beginning July 13 at www.indianahousingnow.org. The moratorium on filing new evictions will also be extended through July.

Holcomb’s Democratic opponent for governor Dr. Woody Myers said "with his announcement today in requiring landlord permission for renters’ participation in the program, Governor Holcomb may as well have signed their eviction orders himself."

nkelly@jg.net