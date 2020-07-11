Rokita wins GOP race for AG

INDIANAPOLIS – Former congressman Todd Rokita edged out three challengers – including incumbent Attorney General Curtis Hill – to earn the GOP nomination for the statewide post Friday.

Hill received a 30-day suspension of his law license this year after the Indiana Supreme Court found he committed criminal battery when he groped four women at a work-related function in 2018.

Rokita won with 52.15% of the vote, and will take on Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel in November.

Indiana Republican delegates voted by mail due to the pandemic, ranking their choices. The lowest vote-getter was eliminated on each round. Central Indiana attorney John Westercamp was eliminated the first round, followed by Decatur County Prosecutor Nathan Harter in the second round.

Rokita eclipsed Hill in the last round.

“As our next Attorney General I will help ensure that we always protect Hoosiers with preexisting health care conditions, that we operate the AG's office efficiently and protect taxpayer dollars, that we uphold the rule of law to protect our communities from crime, that we support a growing economy, and we safeguard our Constitutional freedoms along with common sense, conservative values,” Rokita said.

He also said he looks forward to “serving with integrity.”

Hill received more votes than any other candidate in both the first and second rounds – but not enough to reach a majority.

The final vote was 873 for Rokita and 801 for Hill.

Democrats have identified the race as a possible flip but some of that momentum might be gone without Hill's baggage.

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody thinks Rokita has his own baggage – including allegedly handing out lucrative state contracts to campaign contributors when he was Indiana's Secretary of State.

“Hoosiers can't trust Todd Rokita,” Zody said, noting Rokita supports a lawsuit to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, which could impact hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers receiving insurance.

“Todd Rokita is the poster boy for pay-to-play politics and underscores why national political prognosticators have moved this to a 'toss-up' race,” Zody said. “Bottom line: This office is a top pickup opportunity for Hoosier Democrats.”

Weinzapfel also welcomed Rokita to the race – “Congressman Rokita has run for many offices over his long political career, so let me congratulate him on his nomination for this latest one today. Hoosier voters will have a clear choice in this election. Our governing philosophies, priorities and values couldn't be more different. This will be a spirited campaign and I'm looking forward to it.”

Rokita was in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019 and before that served eight years as Indiana Secretary of State. He lost a bid for U.S. Senate.

Westercamp tweeted that “it was not the outcome we wanted” but that he was proud of his campaign. He also said he looks forward to supporting Rokita.

Hill didn't comment.

