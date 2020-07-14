Hoosiers waiting longer for COVID-19 test results

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers are waiting longer for COVID-19 test results and have fewer options for testing as a spike in new cases hits Indiana.

Backups at laboratories processing the tests has increased in recent weeks. For instance, OptumServe – which runs the state’s free sites – now has a disclaimer saying results could take between four to six days. Previously it was between 48 hours and 72 hours.

And anecdotal reports show some people waiting for more than a week from other test providers.

"With the demand for testing rising throughout the country, that is creating a lag on the system nationwide," a statement from the Indiana State Department of Health said. "Some third-party labs are reporting longer turnaround times (4-6 or 5-7 days) due to the increase in demand in hotspots across the nation causing a backlog at the lab."

If you are waiting for results – and have checked your spam filter – you can call the state call center at 877-826-0011 or your local health department, which also receives results.

"The delays in tests are extremely worrisome," said Brian Dixon, a professor at the Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI in Indianapolis.

"I am worried that the slow down in processing of tests will hamper the state’s ability to mitigate the spread of COVID in Indiana. If it takes an additional 2-5 days to confirm someone has COVID, it means the individual could potentially spread the virus to others before getting their lab result. If we ask these individuals to stay home until their lab result comes back, people will be forced to be off work for a longer period of time while they wait for their results."

Dixon also said the federal government just this week redirected testing supplies from Indiana to other parts of the country.

"This means that ISDH will not be able to test as many people in the coming weeks. It also means that we will have wait longer for tests because more tests will need to be 'sent out' to commercial labs which are backlogged as they are doing tests for multiple states many of which are experiencing major outbreaks," he said.

And Dixon noted the lag in results is negatively impacting the state’s contract tracing efforts – one of four key principles Gov. Eric Holcomb has identified for keeping the economy open.

He suggested the state consider initiating contact tracing for individuals who present with symptoms before the test comes back to speed up the process. This might mean tracing people who ultimately test negative.

"However, waiting delays our ability to find the sources of spread and limits our ability to contain the outbreak," Dixon said.

nkelly@jg.net