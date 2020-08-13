School 'count day' delay pushed

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb and Republican legislative leaders have asked the State Board of Education to delay “count day” that is used to distribute funding to K-12 schools.

The governor says this move would provide some certainty that schools will get 100% funding for kids receiving virtual education the rest of the year.

But education officials said unless the Legislature changes the law it is simply kicking the issue down the road.

“This delay is just that – a delay. Hoosier schools deserve a solution to secure 100% funding as districts are bargaining, budgeting, and preparing for the next 18 months,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said.

She was informed of the proposed delay in counting students Wednesday morning, and the Indiana Department of Education is reviewing the proposal for its potential financial benefits and consequences.

“There has been a great deal of conversation around school funding in the last five days,” she said. “It is clear that Speaker (Todd) Huston and Pro Tem (Rodric) Bray share my commitment to fund schools to the full extent during this uncertain and unprecedented time.”

State law currently provides only 85% funding for remote learning, though that law was written in reference to permanent virtual schools. It did not anticipate a pandemic health threat.

Some districts have begun school providing no in-person option and a number of Senate Republicans are pushing for reduced funding for those students.

Indiana counts students twice a year – in September and April – and monthly school funding payments are distributed based on that enrollment. By moving count day to December, it likely means payments won't be negatively impacted until February.

And Holcomb said that gives lawmakers time to come in January and address the issue.

“In the next legislative session, the General Assembly can take a fresh look at these statutes in light of the pandemic to ensure schools are adequately funded,” Bray said.

Huston also supported moving the count date – “We are so thankful for the efforts of our school officials and teachers who have been working tirelessly to serve students and open schools for this academic year.”

But neither GOP legislative leader committed to changing the law.

Dennis Costerison, executive director of the Indiana Association of School Business Officials, said the maneuver essentially holds schools harmless on funding for several months. However, the problem hasn't been fixed.

“This isn't a solution. This is a step to get to the solution,” he said. “We need to continue the discussion.”

He acknowledged that if the law isn't changed, a school's payments going forward can be reduced to reconcile the count with the estimate that will be used in the interim.

“This is an emergency situation and we need a one-year fix,” Costerison said. “If nothing happens there will be a cliff and funding will dramatically decrease for some districts.”

