Election commission deadlocks on expanding mail-in voting

INDIANAPOLIS – Democrats and Republicans on the Indiana Election Commission squared off Friday over expanding absentee mail-in voting – with deadlocked votes on that issue and others.

The commission – which met virtually due to the pandemic – voted 2-2 on a Democratic motion to allow Hoosiers to vote absentee by mail for any reason in November. The same language was used for the primary.

It needs three votes to pass and Republicans opposed it – saying there is a pending lawsuit on the matter and it isn’t the purview of the commission to make policy changes.

State law specifically allows the Indiana Election Commission to allow a person otherwise qualified to vote in person to vote by absentee ballot in an emergency.

GOP member Zach Klutz said the biggest reason he supported the change for the primary is there was a stay-at-home order in place when that decision was made and it was unknown when it would be lifted.

Chairman Paul Okeson, also a Republican, pointed to a stockpile of personal protective equipment to keep voters and poll workers safe.

Democratic member Anthony Long said people are taking extraordinary precautions and Hoosiers shouldn’t have to make a decision between their health and voting.

He noted that when the primary change was made the state was seeing about 80 COVID-19 cases a day. That has risen to more than 1,000 now.

"This is a public health matter to me," Long said.

He also gave statistics that more than 37,000 voters have already requested absentee ballots for November – compared to 109 four years ago.

Current state law provides 11 reasons a person can use to vote by mail. They include being 65 or older, being out of town on Election Day, being disabled and having to work during polling hours.

Gov. Eric Holcomb doesn’t support expanded absentee mail-in voting. He appoints the members of the commission, which has two Democrats and two Republicans.

The Democratic motion was lengthy and also included completely new sections of regulations – such as mandating all poll workers wear masks.

And it wasn’t sent out until around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night – with it forwarded to Republican members around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

nkelly@jg.net