Election panel faces stalemate on mail-ins

INDIANAPOLIS – Democrats and Republicans on the Indiana Election Commission squared off Friday over expanding absentee mail-in voting – with deadlocked votes on that issue and others.

The commission met virtually due to the pandemic and voted 2-2 on a Democratic motion to allow Hoosiers to vote absentee by mail for any reason in November. The same language was used for the primary.

It needs three votes to pass and Republicans opposed it, saying there is a pending lawsuit on the topic and it isn't the purview of the commission to make policy changes.

State law allows the Indiana Election Commission to allow a person otherwise qualified to vote in person to vote by absentee ballot in an emergency.

GOP member Zach Klutz said the biggest reason he supported the change for the primary is there was a stay-at-home order in place when that decision was made and it was unknown when it would be lifted.

Chairman Paul Okeson, also a Republican, pointed to a stockpile of personal protective equipment to keep voters and poll workers safe.

Democratic member Anthony Long said people are taking extraordinary precautions and Hoosiers shouldn't have to make a decision between their health and voting.

He noted that when the primary change was made, the state was seeing about 80 COVID-19 cases a day. That has risen to more than 1,000 now.

“This is a public health matter to me,” Long said.

He also gave statistics that more than 37,000 voters have already requested absentee ballots for November – compared to 109 four years ago.

Current state law provides 11 reasons a person can use to vote by mail. They include being 65 or older, being out of town on Election Day, being disabled and having to work during polling hours.

Gov. Eric Holcomb doesn't support expanded absentee mail-in voting. He appoints the members of the commission, which has two Democrats and two Republicans.

The Democratic motion was lengthy and also included completely new sections of regulations – such as mandating all poll workers wear masks.

And it wasn't sent out until around 11:30 Thursday night – with it forwarded to Republican members around 7:30 Friday morning.

Long said he would withdraw the motion if Okeson would commit to having a public hearing on the topic. Okeson declined.

As a result, Democrats defeated a Republican motion to allow all counties to use letter opening machines to open mail-in ballots. Marion County is the only county allowed to use the machines right now.

Counties received record numbers of absentee ballots in the primary and are expecting the same in the general election even without expansion.

Long at the last minute tried to introduce an advisory opinion saying Hoosiers who fear contracting COVID-19 would count under the current exemption for being confined on Election Day due to an illness or injury.

Klutz bristled, saying “Maybe you could have emailed it out at midnight – 30 minutes after you emailed the other. This is unacceptable.”

Okeson called it an end run because the Democratic motion failed, but Long said it was a secondary effort to stand up for Hoosiers.

The commission declined to deal with the opinion and defeated a motion to have it included in the minutes.

