Holcomb adding women to bench

INDIANAPOLIS – In just a few weeks, Gov. Eric Holcomb will make his pick to fill an Indiana Court of Appeals vacancy and it will be another woman – adding to an impressive track record.

“We have made improvements over the last couple administrations,” he said. “It seems like common sense to me that every branch of government, including those who make ultimate decisions about our lives, should reflect the society that we find ourselves coexisting in.”

The Judicial Nominating Commission forwarded Holcomb three names for the appellate position and they are all women so he is guaranteed to add another.

He already has appointed 45 judges during nearly four years in office and 42% have been women.

In comparison, former Gov. Mike Pence – now vice president – came in at 24% and former Gov. Mitch Daniels – now president at Purdue University – at 29%.

Holcomb said that is as far back as his office researched.

And the governor doesn't have any statistics on racial diversity in his picks. No state entity is keeping track – not even the Indiana Supreme Court or Indiana Commission on Race and Gender Fairness.

The Journal Gazette reviewed Holcomb's appointments – many at the trial court level – and could find only one minority pick. But the race of at least three new judges couldn't be verified.

Holcomb promised his office will now start tracking race as well as gender – pointing to the creation of a new position, the state's first chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer.

Myra Selby – a former Indiana Supreme Court Justice – said there has been measurable progress adding women to the bench at all levels in the state court system. She noted Indiana has its first-ever female Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice in Loretta Rush.

But Rush serves alongside four white men.

In 1995, Selby became the first woman and the first Black appointed to the Indiana Supreme Court. She left the bench in 1999 and is a lawyer in the private sector who still works as a senior judge. Most recently she oversaw the disciplinary hearing of Attorney General Curtis Hill.

“If the givers of justice do not reflect the community at large then there is a real disconnect between the justice being given,” she said. “It is not about political correctness. It is a matter of fairness and equity.”

One thing that hinders Holcomb – and all governors – is who applies. If minorities don't apply, they don't get chosen.

“We need more encouragement by the bar to get women to apply,” said Lake Superior Judge Kristina Kantar, who was appointed by Holcomb in 2019.

She said the application process is arduous – providing college transcripts and answering questions about discipline and divorces. Writing samples, a physician's note and letters of recommendation are also required.

“You really have to commit, and it all becomes public,” Kantar said. “It's very invasive but fair.”

All judges can be fair to all litigants, Kantar said, adding most of her work is done on paper and gender and race aren't factors. But Kantar said when she handles protective orders, women in fear from domestic partners are more comfortable “having a female judge rather than sitting there surrounded by all men.”

Women have outnumbered men going to law school for several years now, according to the American Bar Association.

But race representation is another story. A 2018 report on Law School Enrollment by Race and Ethnicity found minority enrollment increased. But it still trails in reflecting the overall racial makeup of the United States.

Hispanics, for instance, account for 18.1% of the U.S. population but only 12.8% of law school enrollment. The Black enrollment is 8.11% compared to 13.4% of the population.

The report shows 21% of Indiana's law school enrollment are minorities.

Selby said there is a “deep persistence of systemic barriers that Black and brown people encounter in every aspect of life. We need to remove and dismantle those barriers, especially to education.”

She and Holcomb said the efforts need to begin as far back as elementary school and show women and people of color they can go to college, law school and serve on the bench.

“What are we doing in K12 right now,” the governor asked. “What kind of mentorships, externships? What programs do we have to give them resources right now?”

