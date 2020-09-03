As schools go virtual, funds stay

INDIANAPOLIS – The State Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to adjust how students are counted for state funding purposes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board essentially modified the definition of virtual instruction so that students who were enrolled in a brick-and-mortar school in February will receive 100% funding no matter how they are receiving instruction. State law written to address full-time virtual education calls for 85% funding.

But some school districts coping with keeping teachers and students safe have chosen virtual-only instruction to start the year until the spread of the virus lessens.

“I am pleased the State Board of Education took action to implement the Department’s original guidance to provide 100 percent funding for impacted students who receive virtual instruction due to the pandemic associated with the fall count,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said.

Last month, Gov. Eric Holcomb called for the board to delay the Sept. 18 count day until legislators could adjust the state law. After discussion, the board went a different route that gets to essentially the same result.

But Dennis Costerison, executive director of the Indiana Association of School Business Officials, cautioned that the maneuver only maintains funding for the rest of the calendar year. A second count day in February 2021 would fall under the existing state law and would mean “a huge hit to school districts” in funding.

That means the General Assembly still needs to step in and provide a waiver of some sort when they return in January.

McCormick asked why the rule change doesn’t cover the full school year – and the second count day in February.

Chad Ranney, general counsel for the State Board of Education, said the authority comes from an executive order the governor signed, and it is unclear how long that will be in place. He also pointed out a vaccine could be available by then and said it would be best to check “conditions on the ground” in early 2021.

State board member Pete Miller said for most students, the best instruction is in-person, and children are the least vulnerable group to COVID-19.

“I hope schools will continue to seek to provide in-person instruction whenever possible,” he said.

nkelly@jg.net