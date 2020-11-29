Guard called to front lines in virus battle

INDIANAPOLIS – From delivering masks and gowns to hospitals and packing boxes of food for the poor, the Indiana National Guard has been on the front lines of a different kind of battle this year.

Stepping in to fill gaps during the pandemic, the guard's latest assignment is taking some administrative burden off long-term care facilities, whose staff have been on the front lines of the fight.

“The guard that come here are amazing. They are like part of our family,” said Molly Linder, administrator at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne. “They allow us to free up staff to focus on helping the residents.”

Ashton has a 16-bed COVID-19 unit for patients released from the hospital along with about 100 other residents – an increase in its usual census.

About 2,300 members of the Indiana National Guard are mobilized. Their pandemic-related assignments started in April as the novel coronavirus spread and many businesses shut down.

“Once again, we're reminded that no matter the challenge, our Indiana National Guard is prepared to step in and assist Hoosiers in their greatest and seemingly endless hours of need,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “We give thanks for these citizen-soldiers who have always volunteered to be deployed to foreign lands when duty calls, respond in the aftermath of tragic floods, fires or tornadoes and now supply the critical health care and clerical assistance to one of our most vulnerable populations facing this once in a century global pandemic.”

Indiana Adjutant Gen. R. Dale Lyles said it has been a historic year for the guard with more Army and Air National Guardsmen deployed than ever for domestic duty.

“They are helping to assure Hoosier citizens things are going to be OK,” he said of the steady hand the guard has provided to state and local entities.

Lyles said the newest duty helping nursing home staff comes as they are fatigued and overwhelmed, with the majority of the state's COVID-19 deaths happening in the facilities.

“We are there to help the staff get back on their feet and reset,” he said.

At Ashton, for example, guardsmen help conduct the testing of 170 employees for the virus twice a week. Every test result – along with demographic information of the staff member – must be entered into state portals.

Linder said that takes hours of work. The guard also is stocking shelves, doing temperature screenings for visitors and more.

In the beginning of the crisis it was all about PPE – personal protective equipment. It was scarce and the state used the National Guard to distribute it to hospitals, nursing homes and other front-line workers.

But when the lockdown hit and hundreds of thousands of people lost jobs, the guard began helping food banks meet increasing needs.

Carmen Cumberland, executive president of Community Harvest Food Bank in northeast Indiana, said 30 National Guardsmen initially provided reinforcements when volunteers chose not to expose themselves to the virus.

The food bank went from serving between 400 and 500 families on a Saturday to more than 1,300. So the organization had to pivot to packing meal boxes, moving to a drive-thru model and finding locations in other counties. The large numbers of people also meant needing help directing traffic and other logistics.

That's where the 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment stepped in.

“They have done anything and everything. We could not have served the community without them,” Cumberland said. “Everyone felt at ease when the guard arrived.”

Lyles said he didn't fully understand the importance of food banks before the pandemic but seeing the guard help people get food is one of the best experiences of the year.

At the beginning of October, many guard members helping food banks were reassigned to other duties – such as nursing home aid. There are still seven left helping Community Harvest, and Cumberland isn't sure what will happen if that ends in January.

Lyles hopes that doesn't happen.

Since April the guard has been operating under Title 32, which means guardsmen are performing active duty under state control but the pay and benefits are paid 100% by the federal government. That is because President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration in Indiana. Lyles said that lasted until Aug. 21, when the administration began paying 75% and the state used federal relief funds to pay its 25% share. That is scheduled to end Dec. 31.

Lyles said Indiana and about 40 other states have sent letters asking for an extension through March. He hopes it will be at 100% funding. A major reason for that extension would be distributing a vaccine when it starts hitting the state in the next month or so.

Lyles said when the guard mobilizes soldiers within the state, they first seek volunteers. This is because guardsmen have regular jobs and family obligations. At the onset, some soldiers had lost their jobs and active duty was a saving grace. There is an administrative process for people if serving would cause a hardship. But the general said there are times when the guard has to call up those who haven't volunteered.

They try to rotate National Guardsmen out – noting many are serving in areas of the state where they don't live, which requires staying in a hotel for weeks and being away from family.

“We really need to thank all of the Hoosier employers who have allowed the guard to unplug from work and serve,” Lyles said. “It's a testament of the can-do attitude of the entire state.”

