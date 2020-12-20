Holcomb's powers in crosshairs

INDIANAPOLIS – For 10 months, Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued a public health emergency declaration every 30 days. And with those orders he has used almost unlimited executive power to guide the state through a pandemic.

Some orders no one questioned – such as licensing flexibility for retired health care workers, expanded telemedicine and easing restrictions on carryout alcohol sales.

Then there are the bigger, more controversial orders – mandating masks and shuttering some businesses during a lockdown.

Now lawmakers want to have their say.

Legislators in the House and Senate are preparing bills that would curb executive power during extended periods of emergency in the future.

“It needs to be reviewed and updated based upon the circumstances we have now lived through,” House Speaker Todd Huston said. “We have been working on how to do this thoughtfully and in a way that doesn't overreact but provides a mechanism for the Legislature to have input.”

Holcomb is approaching this skirmish between branches of government with caution.

“The virus doesn't take 30 days to discuss what a health emergency is. I don't get to go to COVID-19 and say, 'Hey, can you call a time out for a second. We've got to have a big discussion about this, and I don't know how long the discussion will be,'” the governor said.

“Obviously the devil's always in the details. But we need to make sure that when we are living through what I consider a public health emergency – some may differ on that definition – that we are equipped with the tools and so that will be the discussion.”

Holcomb's powers come from an emergency disaster law that has been on the books in some manner since the 1940s, with changes after 9/11. Its use is generally tied to natural disasters such as a tornado or flooding. But it also covers things such as war, riot, drought, terrorism, nuclear meltdown and a public health emergency.

The scope of the statute is broad – allowing the governor to “make, amend, and rescind the necessary orders, rules, and regulations to carry out this chapter.”

But no one imagined such a disaster going on so long. The law allows the General Assembly to terminate an emergency declaration with just a resolution. But the General assembly hasn't been in session to do so. And only the governor can call a special session, which puts the Legislature in a bind.

It just so happens the General Assembly gaveled its 2020 session out only a few days into the original emergency declaration.

Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, is crafting a bill that he calls a middle ground between “stripping him of all powers and us making every decision as a legislature and him having nine months of unchecked powers. There has to be a balance.”

His bill's primary focus will be on how long an emergency can last without legislative say. Some states limit how long an order can go. In Wisconsin, for example, a state of emergency shall not exceed 60 days, unless the state of emergency is extended by joint resolution of the Legislature. Other states, such as Alaska, have a 30-day limit.

That is the angle Lehman is taking.

His bill, which is being finalized, would allow a 30-day emergency but if the governor wants an additional 30, the governor has to call the Legislature in. He said an up-or-down vote to end an emergency would be required.

But Lehman is still debating whether an affirmative vote would be needed to continue the emergency. He said there might be situations where most agree to an emergency but requiring 150 lawmakers to come in from all around the state for a yes vote would be a waste of time and money.

Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Milford, has been vocal in his criticism that Holcomb's actions violated the Indiana Constitution. He says no law can be made unless by the Legislature and disagrees, for instance, that a mask mandate is the law. He said a 30-day order with one renewal before the Legislature must intervene is an improvement.

“I don't think it goes far enough,” Nisly said. “There should be a natural struggle between each branch of government in a republic. The legislature and the executive should not always be in lockstep. There should be a natural tension between the two. That is the separation of powers and checks and balances in our system.”

Holcomb said he has had that very discussion with members and leadership.

“They know that I'm anxious to make sure that we get this resolved so we can continue to play to our strength of certainty,” he said. “Anything that would grind us to a halt would be ill served.”

Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, is also drafting a bill for the Senate Republican caucus but didn't know the final details yet.

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta said the discussion will be interesting and could lead to debates over whether Indiana should have a full-time Legislature.

“There are concerns about making sure the governor has the ability to be nimble and react to things on the ground,” he said. “Calling the Legislature takes that away. We cannot reconvene at a moment's notice. So the executive has to have some emergency powers.”

Those pushing for change appear to have the public on their side, though.

Ball State University's 2020 Hoosier Survey recently asked Hoosiers if they would support or oppose amending the law to limit the term of the governor's emergency orders to 30 days unless an extension is approved by the General Assembly. A substantial majority – 60% – favor such a restriction, compared to only 29% opposed. Republicans were somewhat more likely to support the limit than Democrats, 63% to 56%.

nkelly@jg.net