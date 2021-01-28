City seeking 1% food and beverage tax for projects

INDIANAPOLIS – The city of Fort Wayne is going after a 1% food and beverage tax in the General Assembly, which would be used to invest in future development projects.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will make the bid official at a news conference today – hoping to add the city into an existing bill for Hobart in Lake County.

"Developers want to invest in the city and want us to partner with them, but we don’t have the revenue stream," he said.

Henry considered a local income tax increase but decided that was done too recently for riverfront development and infrastructure improvements.

"This opportunity presented itself and we are going to take advantage," he said.

Henry said the language would be enabling – not automatic – meaning the Fort Wayne City Council would ultimately have to implement the tax. And that couldn't happen until at least 2022.

He said that would help local restaurants and bars get back on their feet following the pandemic.

Allen County already has a 1% food and beverage tax. According to the state tax handbook, it brought in $8.1 million in 2019. That money first goes to pay off Memorial Coliseum bonds and then the rest to the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board.

Henry said a new city-only food-and-beverage tax could generate between $5 million and $5.5 million annually.

He doesn’t have any specific projects in mind but said some that are being pitched are future phases of riverfront development or a North River mixed-used development. He said any proposal would be considered.

He noted that in 10 years more than $1 billion has been invested in growth projects in the city and there is potential for much more.

“We need to be able to support that,” Henry said.

The money would be funneled to the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board, which is appointed jointly by the city and county commissioners.

House Democrat Leader Phil GiaQuinta is working with Henry, who said no local lawmakers have opposed the idea.

The language would need to be added to either House Bill 1105 or Senate Bill 362.

The provision could be written to apply only to Fort Wayne or to allow all municipalities within Allen County to opt in.

