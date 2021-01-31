Voucher expansion bill proposed

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's sprawling school choice program would become even larger – and cost around $100 million more per year – under a bill that would also create an even more generous education savings account system.

The proposal comes as teacher pay continues to lag the nation, and legislators are scrambling to provide even an inflationary bump to fund traditional K-12 schools.

“We should take that money and instead of expanding vouchers start to address the teacher shortage we have,” said Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute. “We are still in a pandemic and need to provide ample resources to public schools that continue to educate 90% of the children. Now is not the time to expand a robust voucher system.”

But proponents of the expansion say the pandemic highlights the need for even more choices for parents.

“When their options got taken away – such as being able to learn in-person – we found that families wanted help,” said Betsy Wiley, president and CEO of the Institute for Quality Education.

Indiana's Choice Scholarship program started in 2011 and now has more than 36,700 students participating in more than 300 private schools. The program's cost in the 2019-20 school year was $172 million.

Phil Downs, superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools, analyzes the program every year. He says the voucher program is slowly eroding financial support for K-12 public schools.

He used the analogy that state leaders have grown the overall state funding pie slightly but allowed thousands more kids to eat the pie, which means everyone gets less.

House Bill 1005, authored by Rep. Robert Behning, R-Indianapolis, has a lot of moving parts and each one affects costs differently.

The state, for example, saves money if a child switches from traditional public school to a private school voucher. That's because the voucher is capped at 90% of the per pupil funding at the public school the student would otherwise attend.

But those students already on vouchers – or those currently in private school paid by their parents – would add costs because the state was never paying for them before or will pay more.

The net cost of the bill, according to the fiscal impact statement, would be $108 million in fiscal year 2022 and $94 million in fiscal year 2023.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said that is a concern and “whether or not it looks affordable is something to factor in.”

Behning said he already has an amendment that will lower the cost of the bill when it is heard.

“If you look at public education, we have a lot of great public schools, but not every school can meet every student's needs,” he said. “I think it makes sense to do what's best for kids and empower them and give them the best options.”

Two major provisions would impact the current voucher program. The first would eliminate the lower levels of voucher awards, where families get 50% or 70% of funding – converting them all to 90% vouchers. Currently the higher a family's income, the lower the voucher amount they receive.

Wiley said about 70% of the recipients already receive the highest award. And advocates have found the smaller awards aren't enough to help the family pay the full tuition at a private school.

“We want to treat everybody that qualifies the same,” she said.

And the bill would open up eligibility – allowing families making up to 300% of the reduced-price lunch eligibility level to qualify. That would mean a family of four making roughly $145,000 would be eligible for a voucher. The median household income in Indiana is around $60,000 according to the U.S. Census.

Downs said his primary concern is the “utter lack of fiscal accountability” in the program.

“Schools receiving vouchers don't have to show where or how the money is being used or what funds are being supplanted,” he said. “There is no financial oversight on those tax dollars.”

But it's the new education savings accounts, or ESAs, that bring the most change.

These accounts allow parents to withdraw their children from traditional public or charter schools and receive a deposit of taxpayer funds into government-authorized savings accounts to coordinate and pay for their child's education.

Wiley said money could be used to pay private school tuition, enroll in an online learning program, hire private tutors, buy customized learning materials and more.

House Bill 1005 currently limits the accounts to special needs students with an individualized education program, foster kids or children of military or National Guard members.

The fiscal impact statement says about 246,000 children would be eligible for the program though not all would participate The new costs would be about $65 million a year – the largest component of the bill in terms of cost.

Wiley said if these accounts had been developed years ago, Indiana would simply have gone this route instead of the voucher. But they are a new phenomenon – in only six states. She thinks eventually ESA's will eliminate the need for vouchers.

The fiscal impact statement estimates thousands of students could move to the program – including some leaving the voucher system because the savings account program doesn't have the 90% cap.

But both Behning and Wiley cautioned that the education savings account puts a lot more responsibility on parents to direct their child's education.

“You would have to be an active parent to handle all coordination,” Wiley said. “It's not for everyone.”

