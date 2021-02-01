Legislators consider cigarette tax increase, vaping tax

INDIANAPOLIS – A House panel is considering raising the state cigarette tax by $1 and instituting the first-ever vaping tax under a proposal heard Monday.

But members believe more of the revenue from the taxes should go to health causes than the bill is written, so a vote was delayed to craft an amendment.

"If this bill is about health care, why are we not dedicating the funds to health care?" asked Rep. Rayn Hatfield, D-Evansville.

Under House Bill 1434, most of the money from the new taxes – about 56% – would go to the state general fund for various uses. That would equal about $160 million annually over two years.

Another 5% would go to state pension relief at about $15 million a year. The remaining $100 million would be health related, such as the Healthy Indiana Plan trust fund, Medicaid reimbursements and mental health centers.

Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, brought the bill, which has been pushed by numerous health and business groups for years. It would double the cigarette tax to $2 a pack. Indiana is currently lowest of surrounding states.

Indiana also has one of the highest smoking rates in the nation – about one in five adults smoke – and the rate for youth is even higher.

Studies have shown repeatedly that when the cost of cigarettes go up smoking goes down, several people testified. It also means the revenue source is diminishing and will eventually drop.

"Smoking and tobacco products cost Hoosiers businesses $6.2 billion in higher health care costs, absenteeism and lost productivity," said Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. "We have a low tobacco tax and there is a direct correlation – raise the tax, lower the smoking rates."

The legislation also would add a tax to eliquids containing nicotine. Under an amendment, it would be a 39% tax assessed at the wholesale level like cigarette taxes. But the cost would ultimately be borne by customers.

nkelly@jg.net