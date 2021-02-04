State lawmakers add more restrictions on governor's emergency powers

INDIANAPOLIS – Legislators added more restrictions on state and local emergency powers before passing House Bill 1123 out of committee Thursday.

The legislation originally just provided a way for the General Assembly to have a say when a governor repeatedly extends emergency disaster declarations.

But on Thursday two amendments were added.

Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Markle, said the first would ban state or local authorities from restricting the right of people to worship in person.

"There needs to be a safeguard that if there is an emergency the churches are protected," he said.

During the pandemic initial state orders did impact churches – such as occupancy limits – but later ones generally exempted churches. Local authorities though could still impose restrictions.

Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, said as long as a church isn’t being treated more harshly than other entities these orders are constitutional.

"A superspreader event is a superspreader event whether it’s in a church or Walmart," he said.

But Lehman said the First Amendment guarantees the free exercise of religion and that includes the right to gather.

Another amendment would impact orders issued by local health officers. Numerous times during the pandemic local counties have imposed restrictions that were more stringent than the statewide rules imposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb

But under House Bill 1123, to do that in the future the local elected executive body would have to sign off – such as the city council or county commissioners.

Lehman and others noted health departments and others are appointed and aren’t accountable to the public.

Overall, the bill says if a governor issues a disaster emergency order the Legislative Council can choose to bring the full legislature back in via an emergency session to weigh in. They could terminate the emergency by a simple resolution. Bills would be limited to only emergency items stated in the legislative council’s resolution if there is an emergency session.

That Legislative Council consists of 16 members – 10 from the majority and six from the minority.

The bill now moves to the full House.

