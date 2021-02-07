Priorities for vaccinations anger teachers

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb might be using the right method, but with 24 other governors prioritizing teachers for the COVID-19 vaccine – including every surrounding state – he is on the hot seat.

Indiana is focusing on age and risk of death.

And some of the social media comments are brutal:

“Both my brothers are teachers. They've already had COVID. Because Indiana does not value teachers.”

“Guess in Indiana teachers are expendable/non-essential.”

“I was fine with waiting til after over 75 were done. But we should have been in the next group because WE are vulnerable due to our forced contact.”

Holcomb last week defended his prioritization – saying he disagrees that he isn't valuing teachers as much as other states. And the governor said he has spoken with teachers who have expressed appreciation for protecting older Hoosiers first.

“I value every single life in this state, regardless of your profession,” he said.

Holcomb has some support, and a local political expert believes the governor can weather the storm.

At issue is the definition of risk. Holcomb's administration is focusing on risk of death or hospitalization. But teachers – many having direct contact with kids and colleagues every day – are focusing on risk of exposure.

More than 25,400 students have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide as have more than 11,300 teachers and staff.

Teachers are among the 2 million workers in Indiana deemed essential or critical infrastructure, and are scheduled for Phase 2 of vaccinations.

Phase 1A was health care workers and first responders. Phase 1B is about protecting the vulnerable – those at particular risk of morbidity or mortality, such as those in nursing homes and the elderly.

Phase 2, according to the state's draft plan, is about mitigating spread and is aimed at individuals who are at elevated risk of transmission of the disease because of working or living circumstances. Phase 3 is general public vaccination.

Indiana is currently in Phase 1B and is using an age-based approach. It started with those 80 and older and is working down. The most recent group to begin receiving the vaccine last week were those 65 and up.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has said repeatedly that 93% of Indiana's deaths and most of Indiana's hospitalizations have been those 60 or older.

Patrick Glew, operations coordinator for the Indiana Immunization Coalition, said the logic of focusing on those most likely to die is reasonable.

He noted that transmission in schools has been relatively low from what he has seen, and teachers are just going to have to wait a bit longer.

“I understand they don't want to feel left out,” he said.

The Indiana State Teachers Association has pressed the governor to move teachers forward in the priority line and several local teachers unions have also joined in.

A letter sent by union presidents representing teachers in East Allen County, Fort Wayne Community and Southwest Allen County schools said “the new variants of the infection are even more easily transmissible. What better way to boost the safety in our schools and help ensure they can remain open for in-person instruction than to prioritize educators for the COVID-19 vaccine?”

The Indiana Democratic Party also continues to hammer Holcomb, a Republican.

“Every state bordering Indiana has opened up COVID19 vaccinations to teachers *while also* taking care of their most vulnerable,” one tweet said. “(Holcomb) needs to walk and chew gum at the same time. Simple as that.”

But it doesn't look like teachers will be getting their turn anytime soon – at least not as a whole group.

Box said last week that the state will continue to focus on five-year age increments while starting to take into consideration comorbidities or health conditions, such as a person who had an organ transplant or Hoosiers on dialysis.

She said there is a balance between eligibility and availability. If the state opened up eligibility to all at-risk and essential workers – but only gets 100,000 doses a week – very few people could actually get it.

“We are getting it in arms ... and the most vulnerable arms,” Holcomb said.

And Holcomb has some support on social media too:

“I think it disingenuous to imply that anyone was saying that schools staff aren't worthy of a vaccine. Distributing a scarce resource requires hard decisions. There is no perfect way. Teachers are being prioritized. I realize it is not as highly as some would like.”

“Gov. Holcomb is right, get the vaccine to those in significant danger.”

Andrew Downs, political science professor at Purdue Fort Wayne, said whenever prioritization lists are created there is likely to be criticism. Front-line health care workers are at the top of every list, but after that disagreement starts occurring.

“Teaching is a respected profession, and the respect has grown as people have had to help their children and others with remote learning due to the pandemic. Teachers also spend the day around hundreds of people,” he said. “It's easy to see why some people would put teachers high on a prioritized list.”

Downs said as long as the vaccination program continues to go efficiently and well, Holcomb should be able to weather the criticism.

“In the end, the faster and more smoothly the vaccinations are administered, the less criticism there will be and the shorter and more narrowly the effect will be felt,” he said.

nkelly@jg.net