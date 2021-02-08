Senate votes to override Holcomb's veto

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Senate voted 30-17 Monday to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of a bill last year banning local governments from regulating landlord-tenant rules.

Opponents say it is landlord-friendly and will lead to a crisis in evictions during a pandemic. But supporters say standard rules need to apply statewide and a trailer bill will fix any concerns about vagueness.

Sen. Aaron freeman, R-Indianapolis, said landlords are hurting also.

"Lots of people haven’t received a nickel since March," he said. "There are two sides to every coin."

But Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, said different cities have different needs, noting university communities with student rentals versus smaller counties and urban cities.

"Indiana is facing an eviction crisis that could leave 700,000 Hoosiers homeless," she said. "Why are we discussing legislation that would only quicken the path?"

Senate Enrolled Act 148 would prevent local government from regulating virtually all aspects of landlord-tenant relationships – from screening and deposits to leases and disclosure. It came last spring as a direct reaction to an Indianapolis ordinance put in place to provide tenant protections.

But Holcomb vetoed it just as the pandemic began and it appeared a housing crisis was hitting.

"While I understand the bill was intended to create uniformity between state and local law governing the relationship between landlords and tenants, I believe this is not the right time for such language to become law," Holcomb wrote in a letter explaining the veto.

He also questioned the law being overly broad. So the Senate is moving a separate piece of legislation – Senate Bill 150 – that will fix that one provision. It is called a trailer bill.

The veto must still be acted on in the Indiana House. It can be either overridden or sustained with a simple majority.

