Morris tries to strip his bill, add social media amendment

INDIANAPOLIS – A Fort Wayne state representative on Tuesday tried to strip his bill and insert unrelated language that could cost social media companies that block content on their privately-owned platforms.

Apps such as Twitter and Facebook could face lawsuits with a maximum $50,000 award if they "censor" posts under an amendment that tied 6-6.

GOP Rep. Bob Morris – author of House Bill 1519 and chairman of the committee – was waiting for a Republican member to return and break the tie but ultimately adjourned the meeting until next week.

House bills have to move out of committee by next Tuesday.

Morris explained amendment #13 as when a person uses an application in Indiana "you cannot be censored or prohibited from your First Amendment rights. We are entitled to our freedom of speech in this country."

The First Amendment applies only to action by a government to curb free speech.

Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, said she was confused about removing the entire original bill, which would have curbed emergency powers the governor and local authorities could use during a health emergency.

"Isn’t an amendment supposed to be somewhat germane to a bill?" she asked.

Morris said, "during the course of session if we find something concerning to Hoosiers we can basically strip this and put this into the bill."

Asked if there were any experts or Hoosiers to testify he said no one signed up.

That is likely because the amendment was unknown to the public. It was only disclosed during discussion of it.

So-called strip-and-insert amendments are usually marked specifically on session calendars but this one wasn’t.

Several Republicans who voted yes on the amendment also urged Morris to have another meeting for further discussion.

"To keep it going to keep it alive I guess I will vote yes but I’d really like to know what’s in them exactly," said Rep. Randy Lyness, R-West Harrison. A second amendment was also offered and approved related to data gathering.

