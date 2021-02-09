Senate passes bill on health orders

INDIANAPOLIS – A local business or citizen could turn to local elected officials to ditch an enforcement action during a health emergency under a bill passed 30-8 by the Indiana Senate on Monday.

Senate Bill 5 would provide an appeals process for when a local health department or officer issues enforcement actions under an order. Appeals could be filed for a fine or an order to close, for instance.

Currently, the only option is to file a lawsuit.

For most of the state, the appeal would go before the county commissioners, but in a few areas the appeal would go to the City Council. If no action is taken on the appeal, the local health officer's order would essentially be overruled without a vote. Or the board could quickly back up the decision with a public vote.

Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, said the enforcement is stayed during that process. That means, for instance, a business can stay open even if it isn't following the health orders.

“When somebody has that much power, there must be a check and a balance in place,” he said of these appointed health officials.

Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, said florists who were closed down by the local health department early in the pandemic approached her. They weren't allowed to deliver flowers or allow pickup even though people could buy flowers at Walmart and people could pick up carry out liquor.

And Sen. Ron Alting, R-Lafayette, said health officials shut down a popular church apple pie tradition due to social distancing requirements. The decision was made despite large banquet halls being available – but not allowed – to help.

But Garten said his bill isn't a knee-jerk reaction or a combative response to any one action. He said the majority of county health officers have conducted themselves professionally and are heroes.

Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, said there are serious procedural issues with the bill. There is no limit for when a hearing must occur, which means a business could be open indefinitely under the stay without a ruling on the merits.

All of northeast Indiana's senators supported the measure, which now moves to the Indiana House.

