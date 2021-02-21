House GOP plans more for K-12

INDIANAPOLIS – Most area schools would see more money under a House Republican K-12 budget that focuses on raising base funding for all children rather than helping disadvantaged students.

But while Republicans point to $378 million in new funding, school officials say it isn't enough to keep up with increased costs and make a dent in low teacher pay.

“I understand the budget situation and revenue because of COVID. I also understand that since the state made the choice to take over all the operating funding in the state they have not kept up with inflation,” said Phil Downs, superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools. “I'm grateful for an increase, but this doesn't keep up with inflation either.”

The Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission found that the 2019-20 per pupil funding was more than 7% lower than 2010 levels when adjusting for inflation. That represents a shortfall of about $580 million from 2010 funding. Indiana's per pupil spending has increased much slower than in neighboring states, the report said.

House Republicans are proposing a 1.5% increase in the first year of the budget and 2.5% in the second year.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Tim Brown says the budget supports students – not systems or schools.

Locally, Southwest Allen County Schools would see a 4.5% increase in the first year and a 3.2% increase the second year. The district is helped by growing enrollment.

But Downs noted while overall funding goes up the per pupil amount growth is much smaller – around 2%.

Fort Wayne Community Schools is estimated to see a 1.8% increase in the first year but then a 1.4% drop in the second.

FWCS Chief Financial Officer Kathy Friend said the budget assumes a drop in enrollment for the district in the second year, and she has no idea where that came from.

“I doubt seriously we will lose $3 million between those years,” she said. “I would be surprised.”

Dennis Costerison, executive director of the Indiana Association of School Business Officials, said other districts are concerned the school estimates assume too much growth in enrollment. He said nearly 15,000 students didn't return to public school last fall because of the pandemic, and it is unclear whether that will completely rebound this fall.

“We just aren't sure if those kids are going to come back,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Brown said enrollment estimates are projected by the Legislative Services Agency in coordination with the Indiana Department of Education, using historical data and trend assumptions. In April, school corporations have the opportunity to submit enrollment estimates for review.

The school funding formula is broken into multiple parts, and House Republicans choose to focus more on the foundation amount.

Friend explained that the foundation should represent the minimum amount of money needed to educate students.

Then the state adds a complexity grant on top for students in poverty who need extra support.

The number of students considered to determine district complexity grants depends on those whose families received state food, welfare or foster care services.

While the House GOP budget increased the foundation grant per student from the current $5,703 to $5,771 and $5,913 in the next two years, they held the complexity grant per student at $3,675.

House Speaker Todd Huston said high-poverty districts received hundreds of millions in aid from the federal government as a result of the pandemic.

“There's always pressure to fund complexity at greater and higher amounts,” he said. “Putting more dollars toward students in the foundation benefits all schools.”

While the overall complexity pot will rise from $670 million in fiscal year 2021 to $688 million in fiscal year 2022, it will then drop in fiscal year 2023 to $680 million. It reached more than $1 billion in the last decade before Republicans started creeping away from it.

Costerison said his association believes if lawmakers are going to increase the foundation grant they should also increase complexity funding.

That's what Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, tried to do with an amendment on the state budget last week.

He said Republicans have grown the foundation grant by 18% since 2017 but the complexity grant by only 4% over the same period.

“What we're doing is making it less and less supportive of school districts dealing with kids in poverty,” Delaney said. “We are disfavoring the poor kids.”

His amendment would have moved the complexity grant to $4,000 per child and cost about $75 million.

But Republicans defeated the amendment 27-71.

nkelly@jg.net