Upsurge seen in limiting localities

INDIANAPOLIS – State lawmakers occasionally jump into local government matters, but this year's volume of bills handicapping cities, towns and counties has caught even legislative veterans by surprise.

“I think it does seem like this year when you add them all together there is more of a theme,” said Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne. “There is always that tension. You just have to weigh individual items.”

And there has been a lot to weigh. Many – but not all – originate out of Marion County disputes but end up impacting the whole state.

Case in point – lawmakers this year overrode a veto on a 2020 bill that prohibits local units from regulating most parts of the landlord-tenant relationship. The bill was crafted at the last minute to block an Indianapolis ordinance but it is effective statewide.

Here are some other bills moving:

• The House passed House Bill 1381 by a vote of 58-38 to replace various county wind and solar power regulations with statewide standards.

• The Senate voted 29-20 on Senate Bill 200 to allow a special prosecutor to take over cases from a local elected prosecutor who chooses not to prosecute a category of crimes.

• Cities would be stopped from changing their names under Senate Bill 130 passed 36-11 by the Senate.

• Local units could not regulate child-operated beverage stands, such as ones that sell lemonade, according to House Bill 1077 passed unanimously.

And at the halfway point, several others have died – possibly indicating a movement away from the attacks on local control.

“I think it's just a balance,” said GOP House Speaker Todd Huston. “There is always that kind of push and pull ... I think in most instances we get to the right place.”

A few bills that have died include:

• House Bill 1114 would have banned cities and counties from implementing building design standards for residential housing. It died without a vote on third reading after the Indianapolis Star pointed out possible ethical concerns.

• House Bill 1328 – a bill overruling some local zoning rules – died last week when it failed to get at least 51 votes in the House.

• The Senate soundly defeated a bill 37-9 that would have prohibited local units from reducing public safety funding – a move to stop “defunding the police.”

Brown – who served on the Fort Wayne City Council for four years before moving to the legislature – voted against several of the bills.

She opposed the special prosecutor bill because she thought legislators might be stepping into something that was unnecessary. And Brown voted against the police defunding bill – pointing out there are reasons a public safety budget might increase for a few years – maybe a large capital expense for body cameras – and then go back down.

She said it was tying locals' hands based on possibilities being discussed elsewhere in the nation.

“You don't want to be too heavy-handed. I take it case-by-case and sometimes it's hard,” she said.

Matt Greller, chief executive officer at AIM – Accelerate Indiana Municipalities – said there are bills every year on local control. And he acknowledged that cities and towns were created by the General Assembly and therefore are creatures of the legislature.

“They allow us to exist,” he said. “But the balance should err on the side of local government where we know the community better.”

But Greller has been surprised this year at how much attention has been paid to the topic of local control.

“There seems to be more recognition of disagreements local governments are having with state lawmakers,” Greller said. “And Indianapolis is in the crosshairs more than usual.”

This is often because Indianapolis is run by Democrats and Republicans controlling the legislature step in to block actions.

Greller said AIM strongly opposes preemption bills that ban cities, towns and counties from implementing certain policies – “whether it's Indianapolis or Ferdinand.”

A perfect example, he said, was a measure a few years ago on locating 5G towers. The association discussed how those state decisions were going to cause concerns for residents once technology became widely deployed. Homeowner associations are now objecting as more and more poles go up.

“But a lot of our influence to work with providers has been taken away,” Greller said.

He hopes that message is getting through to lawmakers as he sees some of the bills fall off the calendars.

But AIM is still watching a few closely.

An annexation bill would halt involuntary annexations altogether and an eminent domain bill would give county commissioners approval on some water and sewer projects that reach outside a city's boundaries.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said he generally favors local control but there are exceptions. He noted that bills involving Marion County pop up more partly because it's the state capital and the state has assets there.

The city also the primary economic engine for the state.

“Home rule is pretty important and it's just a matter of finding a balance there,” he said. “There are some issues the legislature feels they needs to get involved, it's important enough.”

