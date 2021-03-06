Rokita cuts ties with benefits firm

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has cut ties with his second employer following ethical concerns.

“I have concluded my limited involvement in Apex Benefits and am divesting my equity position so as to remove any potential concerns for the company and its clients,” he tweeted Friday afternoon.

Last month, Rokita said his second job was approved by state ethics officials but wouldn't let anyone see the informal advisory opinion supporting his claim.

Rokita took over as the state's top lawyer in January but continued to work at Apex Benefits – a health benefits firm where he was strategic policy adviser and has an ownership interest. He previously was general counsel and vice president of external affairs.

Rokita makes $107,000 a year as attorney general.

His office said he received an advisory opinion from the inspector general's office “indicating that his interests and outside employment are all squarely within the boundaries of the law and do not conflict with his official duties.”

He received an informal opinion that is not public. He could have requested a formal opinion by the Indiana State Ethics Commission that would be public.

At the time, Rokita's spokeswoman said the opinion was requested Jan. 12 and received Jan. 15.

His office said, “disclosing information contained in the advisory opinion would violate the standard non-disclosure agreements signed previously with these entities, therefore the advisory opinion will not be made public.”

Rokita had worked for Apex since February 2019.

Rokita filed a disclosure as a candidate but not yet as an officeholder. He has 60 days to do so after taking office. He took office Jan. 11.

