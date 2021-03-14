Easing rules on alcohol weighed

INDIANAPOLIS – One bright spot in the coronavirus pandemic is that legislators are now making permanent some temporary rules that eased the past year.

An example is being able to pick up alcohol curbside at your favorite local brewery or restaurant – but the change does not extend to your grocery store.

The adjustment is in a massive bill that is one of a handful of alcohol-related measures moving through the General Assembly. Other provisions include help for small wineries and gaming language to aid bars and taverns.

House Bill 1396, authored by Republican Auburn Rep. Ben Smaltz, contains dozens of provisions after taking a year off from alcohol bills in 2020. He says alcohol issues are often too complicated to handle during short sessions of the legislative process.

The curbside language is getting attention due to the convenience it provides consumers. Hoosiers clearly like being able to pick up alcohol without getting out of their cars. Liquor stores have always had the right, but executive orders during the pandemic meant other entities could do the same.

The bill would codify the change for wineries, breweries, distilleries and restaurants. But notably absent are grocery stores. So, you won't be able to add a bottle of merlot or your favorite beer to your click list order when the health emergency expires.

A recent Indianapolis Moms blog said the governor was smart to enable grocery stores to offer curbside pickup because it was safer.

“It makes people's lives a little easier, with no negative consequences. Why should we go back to pre-COVID restrictions and take that convenience and freedom away?” the column asked. “Why take a step back? Why make life less convenient for busy parents? Let everyone have curbside pickup. It's safe, convenient, and should be here to stay.”

Smaltz said he doesn't know of any problems with curbside pickup. But he prefers to give the privilege to entities whose primary focus is on alcohol. He noted alcoholic beverages are all liquor stores and breweries handle while big-box stores offer groceries, clothing and other items.

Joe Lackey, president of the Indiana Grocery and Convenience Store Association, said Smaltz is largely against anything to help larger retailers.

“It goes to protecting liquor stores. That's his goal,” Lackey said. “We believe in the free enterprise system where everyone can compete and consumers can choose. This takes that away from consumers. We would like to be able to participate the same as other vendors.”

The bill is now in the Senate where Public Policy Committee Chairman Ron Alting, R-Lafayette, hopes to consider an amendment expanding the curbside language to grocery stores. But he isn't sure if Smaltz – who chairs the similar House committee – will accept it.

“We haven't experienced any problems to the best of my knowledge,” Alting said. “We are discussing with (Smaltz) whether he would reconsider. We will see what we can negotiate.”

Alting joked that he and three attorneys spent hours delving into House Bill 1396 and still haven't digested all of the 60 different subject matters.

“My first opinion is a bill should never be that long,” Alting said. “And if it is that long then there is something hidden in it.”

He does like a grab-and-go part of the bill that will allow ticketed attendees at an event – such as a basketball game – to buy alcoholic beverages from self-service kiosks.

Smaltz is also excited about language in the bill that helps small wineries struggling to find a wholesaler to distribute their product to retailers. The bill would allow a farm winery to self-distribute up to 3,000 gallons a year. That is about 15,000 bottles of wine.

Alting is also pushing a Type II gaming bill that he thinks will help bars and taverns hit hard by COVID-19 shutdowns and limitations.

Type II gaming allows bars to have pull tabs, punchboards, tipboards and winner-take-all drawings. They are all paper games – not electronic – and were legalized in 2008.

Senate Bill 245 would increase prize limits and add a few games that other nonprofit charity gaming organizations can already use.

“It's an enormous economic development bill,” Alting said. “No one has been hit as hard as the neighborhood taverns and the legions and VFW halls.”

There were no estimates given on increased revenue the bill might spur but testimony last week included those who think it could save their business.

No vote was taken.

