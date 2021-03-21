Effort to end emergency stalled

INDIANAPOLIS – Lawmakers have spent two months working on a bill that could curb executive power in future disaster emergencies.

And yet a resolution is languishing that would end Indiana's COVID-19 emergency – and all its restrictions – with just two votes in a matter of hours.

House Concurrent Resolution 18 has 27 authors and co-authors – 38% of the Republican House caucus and 27% of the entire chamber.

But leadership has trapped the bill in the Rules Committee – refusing to give it a hearing.

“Without a doubt, I'm frustrated,” said Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City. “I'm ready to act. We've been in session since the beginning of January. Numbers are coming down, we have ICU capacity available. The daily positivity rate is down. The science doesn't justify it.”

But he understands political calculations are at play – and one is whether the GOP legislature wants to smack down fellow Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in such a public way.

So a waiting game has ensued.

Under current law, the General Assembly can terminate a governor's disaster emergency at any time with a resolution. One was filed in January by Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen. But there was no movement.

The newest resolution was filed by Prescott on March 1 and is getting some traction as members are frustrated that the restrictions continue.

For Prescott, it's mostly about the mask requirement and the business restrictions.

The resolution says Hoosiers have been living with the realities of COVID-19 for a year and have “sufficient information to decide what actions should be taken by themselves and their family members.”

It also mentions the availability of the vaccine.

“Whereas the general assembly finds that the various restrictions imposed upon the businesses and residents of Indiana to implement the state of disaster emergency are no longer necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Indiana,” the resolution said.

Fort Wayne Republican Rep. Chris Judy has signed onto the measure.

“I think it's time. Those most vulnerable have been vaccinated from the higher ages all the way down to (45) now,” he said.

Judy added there are concerns about what happens with federal dollars coming in. Some of the money is targeted to specific programs that require an ongoing state emergency declaration.

“I think some of the biggest issues again are the mask mandate and capacity issues – not so much the state of emergency itself,” he said. “In my district people have been ready for things to get back to normal for a very long time.”

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said one way to deal with the issue is to terminate the emergency but “that stops everything and there are consequences.”

He said the governor is considering changes without getting rid of the declaration itself – “that might be the better way than shutting it off altogether.”

GOP House Speaker Todd Huston said his members are looking for some certainty and plans going forward, and the caucus is keeping options open, depending on what Holcomb says during a statewide address on the pandemic at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington, is chairman of the Rules Committee and hasn't called a hearing on the termination resolution. He is hoping they won't have to depend on whether Holcomb's announcement satisfies the more conservative wing of the caucus.

“I don't think anybody would say that the governor's done a bad job during the course of this whole pandemic,” he said. “We're trying to approach it without slapping the governor and at the same time taking into consideration how you handle it ... down the road.”

Leonard said House Bill 1123 would give the legislature more power in the future during extended emergencies.

And the plan is for lawmakers to pass it soon so there is enough time to allow the legislature to override a possible gubernatorial veto before they adjourn for the year. After a bill gets to the governor's desk, Holcomb has seven days to sign, veto or let it become law without his signature.

If the legislature waits to pass the bill in the final few days – which usually happens for significant bills – it wouldn't be able to override a veto until a technical corrections session in the summer.

The session must end by midnight April 29. The General Assembly is hoping to adjourn early – likely April 21.

“The timing is important,” Huston said with a smile.

