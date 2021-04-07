Rokita investigating 5 Big Tech companies

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita on Wednesday jumped into the social media fray by announcing he is investigating whether five Big Tech companies have potentially harmed Indiana consumers through business practices that are abusive, deceptive or unfair.

“Big Tech’s censorship crusade should concern every liberty-loving American. As Indiana’s attorney general, I work to protect Hoosiers from harm caused by deceptive, unfair or abusive business practices – including censorship of digital content,” Rokita said in a tweet.

He is specifically probing methods by Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Twitter that have limited consumers’ access to certain content – often deleting or obscuring posted material reflecting a politically conservative point of view. Such manipulation prevents consumers from making informed choices, he said.

nkelly@jg.net