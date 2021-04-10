Holcomb vetoes powers measure

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb made good on his promise Friday to veto a bill allowing lawmakers to call themselves into emergency session due to constitutional concerns.

But legislators could override the veto as soon as this week. It takes only a simple majority of votes in both the House and Senate.

“I firmly believe a central part of this bill is unconstitutional,” Holcomb wrote in his veto letter. “The legislation impermissibly attempts to give the General Assembly the ability to call itself into a special session, thereby usurping a power given exclusively to the governor.”

He added that government should be a steady foundation during a time of crisis.

“Avoidable legal challenges during a state of emergency will only serve to be disruptive to our state,” Holcomb said.

House Bill 1123 provides legislative oversight over disaster emergency matters – including any orders the governor gives during statewide disasters.

The measure would allow the Legislative Council to call lawmakers into session during an extended disaster emergency. Lawmakers were frustrated last year that they weren't part of the discussion and couldn't lift some of the emergency restrictions because they weren't in session.

Legal experts testified the bill is unconstitutional because the Constitution gives the governor power to call a special session. But GOP legislative leaders argue the Indiana Constitution is silent on whether it can as well.

The bill also requires the legislature to appropriate federal stimulus dollars if they are in session.

If they are not the bipartisan State Budget Committee will review plans by the executive branch on how to spend the money.

GOP legislative leaders didn't release statements in response but have said an override is likely.

The Indiana Democratic Party said the GOP supermajority at the Statehouse has been bullying Holcomb all legislative session and Hoosiers are tired of the power games.

“While Gov. Holcomb has been pressured to make more political moves – like prematurely ending the state's mask mandate – House Bill 1123 completely crosses the line. It does nothing to help Indiana responsibly get out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Drew Anderson, spokesman for the Indiana Democratic Party.

