Powers bill sets up legal struggle

INDIANAPOLIS – A showdown in court is looming between Gov. Eric Holcomb and the General Assembly – but it might not be easy to get there.

Will he join Henry Schricker, who not only sued the legislature while he was governor in 1941, but won?

It's a question for all the legal geeks.

The power struggle between the executive and legislative branches began last year as Holcomb issued COVID-19 emergency orders that some conservative lawmakers didn't like.

That led to the legislature passing a bill last week giving themselves the authority to convene during statewide disaster emergencies. But Holcomb vetoed it Friday as an unconstitutional breach of his powers to call a special session.

It takes only a simple majority to override that veto, and the battle is likely to end up in court.

But first Attorney General Todd Rokita has to allow Holcomb to sue. That's correct – one statewide elected official has to give permission to another statewide elected official to file a lawsuit.

As the state's chief legal officer, Rokita “shall have charge of and direct the prosecution of all civil actions that are brought in the name of the state of Indiana or any state agency,” according to the Indiana code.

Just ask former Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz, who sued the State Board of Education in 2013. Then-Attorney General Greg Zoeller intervened in the case, saying Ritz didn't have the legal authority to sue without his approval. A judge agreed and booted the case.

That precedent is also found in a 1978 Indiana Supreme Court case involving the Indiana Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Another law specifically says no agency can hire an attorney to represent it and the state without the written consent by the attorney general. A 1979 case involving the Indiana Department of Revenue focuses on the topic.

“I think there's a good argument to say the governor can't go to court without the consent of the attorney general,” said Zoeller, who was state attorney general for eight years.

Rokita is being cagey for the moment as he tries to balance a legal and political tightrope. Everyone involved is Republican, which might make it even trickier.

“We are navigating all that not only with members of the General Assembly but also with the governor's office,” he told The Journal Gazette. “We're looking into all the different case law and statutes. I will advise my various clients accordingly. We are going to do our job and represent the state.”

That begs the question of whether Rokita should represent one side, both or none at all?

Former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Frank Sullivan – who testified that the bill in question is unconstitutional – said Rokita ethically might be required to recuse himself.

“My own view is if the legislature and the governor were to find themselves at loggerheads the most appropriate thing for the attorney general to do would be to stand down and say 'I've got clients on both sides of this issue and it would not be appropriate for me to take a position,'” Sullivan said.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said, “I think that we would be comfortable with the attorney general representing us on this issue. We'll take a look at that and decide whether it's needed to go out and get separate counsel, but I would hope that would not be necessary.”

Bray acknowledged Rokita can't represent both sides – “You can try to put a paper wall up but that doesn't make much sense.”

Former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Ted Boehm said the governor is the best option – and maybe the only one – to bring suit.

“It really is an issue about the powers of the governor's office. And who is more appropriate to assert a declaratory action than the governor himself?” he said.

Boehm said it would be a “bizarre result if the attorney general takes the position that (Holcomb) doesn't have the authority and can preclude him filing.” He noted the 1978 court that ruled on the topic is very different from the current court.

One precedent might get in the way – a 2002 case in which the state fire marshal asked for an interpretation of a statute passed by the legislature. The Indiana Supreme Court ruled then that “a state official, acting in his or her official capacity, may not bring a declaratory judgment action.”

Sullivan – who was part of the 5-0 decision on that case – said the facts are not applicable because it asked the court whether the fire marshal could issue a permit. It didn't directly challenge a law.

“If (Holcomb) vetoes the bill and the General Assembly overrides, then he certainly has standing to ask the court to declare the act unconstitutional; he's done everything he can do. Now it would be the court's job to decide,” Sullivan said.

Another key question is whether Holcomb can challenge the law before the legislature actually invokes the disputed power of calling themselves into session. Or is it enough that there is an existing statewide emergency order, and the legislature could do so at any time?

Generally plaintiffs have to show a harm or injury in cases.

Zoeller said valid constitutional questions should be raised and decided.

“You don't want an unconstitutional law or act to go unchecked,” he said, adding that the case would likely move swiftly since it's a legal interpretation with few facts in dispute.

“Let the Indiana Supreme Court do what they are supposed to do and resolve it,” Zoeller said. “Good lawyers could get together and work out a process to bring the question to the court in an expedited process. But that may not be to everybody's interest.”

nkelly@jg.net