3 issues await lawmakers' action

INDIANAPOLIS – As lawmakers plan to finish their work this week, only a few major questions remain.

That's because the Republican supermajorities of the House and Senate have already ironed out final resolutions on a majority of bills. But budget spending, vaccine language and emergency powers are still to be decided.

Here are the three primary questions left to resolve as leaders aim for a Wednesday finish but acknowledge it could be Thursday:

What surprise language on vaccines might pop up?

Amendments have been filed on numerous bills in the last few weeks to address the issue of so-called vaccine passports.

The House came close to voting on one that would have banned governments and businesses from asking about a person's COVID-19 vaccine status for entry. But Democrats blocked it on procedural grounds.

Speaker Todd Huston said he is working with Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and Gov. Eric Holcomb on the issue and something could be included in the last days. That is despite the language never having a formal public hearing and never passing one chamber – a usual requirement to be included in final conference committee reports.

Huston said they have exchanged documentation on what is already in current state and federal law.

“We do want to make clear what the vaccination policy of the state is and we continue to have those discussions ... and we will see where we end up in the next five days,” he said.

Huston said it would be consistent with language “in some bills” so it wouldn't be brand-new.

One Senate bill heard early on would have allowed employees to decline vaccinations for medical, religious or reasons of personal “conscience.” They would also be allowed to sue an employer that required immunizations as a condition of employment. That bill covered all vaccines – not just COVID-19 – but never received a vote.

“No one has an interest at the state level of doing a vaccine passport,” Huston said. “We want to fit the right balance of absolutely encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated ... but also recognizing people's individual health record privacy.”

How will legislators spend an unexpected $2 billion in new revenue?

A rebounding economy – buoyed by a strong vaccination rollout and increasing consumer confidence – means Indiana will have more tax revenue coming in the next two years.

The news came during Thursday's forecast update, and lawmakers seemed a bit shocked, though pleased, about the curveball. But it gives fiscal leaders only a few days to figure out where to put the money.

School officials pushed hard for a significant chunk to go to K-12 schools trying to increase teacher pay. And lawmakers will likely heed that. But the issue of school choice is also a factor.

The Indiana House passed legislation that would both expand the existing vouchers program and create new Education Scholarship Accounts. The total cost was about $144 million over the biennium.

But the Senate shaved that down to $46 million for both over two years.

Huston said even before the new dollars became available his caucus would push aggressively to bump that back up.

Bray said cost is only one piece of the conversation. He noted Republicans in the Senate have policy concerns about creating the new savings account program – “we're a little wary of it.”

The Indiana School Boards Association still opposes the creation of education scholarship accounts, or ESAs, which allow parents to receive per pupil funding directly from the state and spend it as they choose to educate their child.

“We are deeply concerned that the ESA program as proposed lacks adequate oversight provisions and allows taxpayer dollars to be spent with unaccountable and unqualified vendors,” said Terry Spradlin, director of the association.

Will the governor and local officials see their emergency powers curbed?

A bill giving the legislature more authority during statewide emergencies has gotten a lot of attention – including last week's veto and override.

But there are two others that would have more immediate impact on the governor and local health officials.

Senate Bill 263 is on its way to Holcomb. It bans any restrictions on worship – even during a pandemic. It is unclear if Holcomb will sign it.

A third measure, Senate Bill 5, is still being finalized.

It generally does a few things – requires any regulations or restrictions that are more stringent than statewide rules be approved by a local elected body. So, for instance, if the Allen County Department of Health wanted to issue a mask mandate or limit capacity at businesses it would have to be approved by the county commissioners.

The bill also would allow anyone to quickly appeal an enforcement action to the commissioners – or the City Council if it is a city health department.

So if a business was closed for not following health orders during a disaster emergency it could appeal to the governing body. That body can quickly “stay” the enforcement, meaning the business wouldn't have to comply. Or it could allow the order to remain in place while hearing the appeal. The process could stretch out almost two months.

Both measures are a result of legislators hearing from constituents who didn't like state and local orders that shut down businesses or impeded the economy.

“I think that 53 days to get to a decision on an emergency order is just too long,” Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, said during a Thursday conference committee on the bill.

But Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, said the underlying philosophy of the bill has already been vetted and passed both chambers. Only a few technical items are still under discussion.

“I don't want to go down the path of continuing to litigate the bill,” he said.

