84 bills signed by governor; 1 still waiting

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb signed 84 bills late Thursday – leaving only one out of hundreds passed by the General Assembly.

Among the newly enacted measures that gained Holcomb's signature are controversial bills on abortion and wetlands as well as a massive new two-year state budget.

But not Senate Bill 5. He has until Wednesday to sign or veto it. If not, it becomes law without his signature.

The legislation makes it harder for local health officials to implement restrictions during a disaster emergency that are more stringent than the state has applied. That's because elected officials will have to sign off first. In most cases, that would be county commissioners, but in a few cities, it would be the city council.

The bill gained importance when Holcomb dropped the statewide mask mandate and business restrictions, leaving such rules up to local governments instead. Some counties are continuing capacity restrictions and facial covering requirements. Many are not.

“We continue to urge (Holcomb) to veto this dangerous bill! Local public health experts must have the ability to act urgently and decisively,” said the Indiana Public Health Association.

Meanwhile, Holcomb didn't give environmentalists what they wanted. Despite a pushback by more than 100 organizations and opposition by some Republicans, he signed Senate Bill 389 into law.

It removes protections for some of Indiana's wetlands by eliminating a 2003 law that required the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to issue permits for construction and development in state-regulated wetlands and end enforcement proceedings against landowners accused of violating current law.

“It's surprising and very disappointing that the governor signed a bill that is likely to have negative impacts on Indiana's water quality, flood control and quality of place factors that the state needs to attract and retain a skilled workforce,” said Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

The state environmental and natural resources agencies both opposed the bill.

Holcomb also signed House Bill 1577, which includes provisions in the state's informed consent law that a medication-induced abortion could be reversed or halted. There is no scientific evidence for such a claim – only anecdotal stories.

The new law also requires a minor attempting to get an abortion – who already has to have parental permission – to get that permission form notarized. Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates sharply criticized Holcomb for signing into law a “dangerous and harmful bill.”

Holcomb also signed the new state biennial budget. It was an expected move after he and GOP legislative leaders held a press conference lauding the final deal.

nkelly@jg.net