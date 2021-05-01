Rokita files to toss lawsuits over bill

INDIANAPOLIS – The showdown between GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Republican General Assembly deepened Friday when Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a motion to toss the governor's lawsuit against legislators, as well as another filed by a private citizen over the same law.

John R. Whitaker – former special counsel to Gov. Robert Orr in the late 1980s – filed suit in Marion County to stop the General Assembly's “unconstitutional attempt” to grant itself the power to call a special session of its body.

“If the current emergency worsens or if another public health crises were to occur, it is essential that the emergency powers of the State are clear to avoid any possibility of future confusion and significant uncertainty arising at the worst possible moment,” Whitaker said in court filings.

Holcomb has also sued over House Bill 1123, which legislators passed to give themselves more authority during disaster emergencies. The governor – as well as several legal experts – say it is unconstitutional because it allows the General Assembly to call itself back into session.

The Indiana Constitution gives the right to call a special session to the governor.

Whitaker's suit asks for a permanent injunction prohibiting the calling of an emergency session and an award of $1 in damages.

The new complaint claims “this unconstitutional usurpation of the Governor's exclusive constitutional powers creates an 'extreme circumstance' warranting immediate judicial intervention. Any law that is passed during an unconstitutional special session called by the General Assembly risks being deemed void and would lead to uncertainty and confusion for the general public and to the correct operation of state government.”

Separately, Rokita filed a motion to strike the “unauthorized” lawsuit that Holcomb filed earlier this week. Rokita says he is acting as counsel for the state – which includes Holcomb, Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, Speaker of the House Todd Huston, the Legislative Council, and the legislature.

Rokita said in a news release the law is constitutional and imposes no injury on anyone, including the governor.

“This new law leaves untouched the Governor's constitutional authority to call the General Assembly into special session, merely carrying out the General Assembly's own constitutional authority to 'appoint by law' the day for 'commencing' its sessions and to 'fix by law' the length and frequency of (its) sessions,” Rokita said.

He also says the lawsuit “pursued by the attorneys purporting to represent the Office of the Governor is a threat to the stability and proper functioning of our divided and limited government as it would establish a precedent for governmental branches or officials to sue one another, at taxpayer expense, over abstract disagreements in governing principles.”

Rokita claims the legislature created the Office of the Attorney General precisely to resolve these sorts of disagreements over state legal policy. He said there is no immediate danger of injury.

“An abstract claim of diluted power is an insufficient basis for a lawsuit, lest the courts be dragged into interbranch political disputes,” he said.

Rokita said he will defend the law against “an appropriate constitutional challenge timely brought by an external party who claims a real, direct injury.”

Rokita also praised Holcomb for “laudable work to shepherd our State through this pandemic” before saying “if permitted, private counsel would represent only the present interests of a single official, the Governor, not the broader interests of the State and the will of the people in safeguarding the various claims, defenses and immunities that protect an array of state agencies and governmental activities from legal attack.”

