Indiana looking at massive surplus

INDIANAPOLIS – The right approach to budget reserves is an uncertain science. Cris Johnston, head of the Indiana Office of Management, says it is a little like Goldilocks – not too high and not too low.

But the new budget lawmakers just passed is projected to end in June 2023 with nearly $3 billion in state reserves, which has some conservatives questioning why that money isn't being returned to the citizens.

That level is well above the 10% to 12% of appropriations that budget officials have long held as a goal for the reserves.

But instead of planning to return some of the money, the legislature put in a trigger sending anything above $2.5 billion in 2022 to pension obligations. That would free up future ongoing dollars – similar to if you pay off your car early.

“We wanted to take those dollars and put them into something that gives future general assemblies a lot more flexibility to make other types of investments,” House Speaker Todd Huston said. “I will never apologize for having robust reserves.”

And GOP leaders hinted they might be angling for a tax cut in the future.

Some point to the billions in one-time spending as proof the state is taking too much money in. And it's not just the $3 billion in federal stimulus dollars. This budget also includes $2 billion in one-time state dollars on capital projects, pension obligations and debt payoff.

“The budget this year is really a missed opportunity,” said Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen. “We had the opportunity to actually cut taxes here in Indiana. If we had gone down that route, it would have set us up for much bigger growth in the future.”

He was one of only two Republicans in the House and Senate to vote no on the spending plan. Nisly said cutting Indiana income taxes or property taxes would attract businesses rather than Indiana paying incentives.

Nisly also said he would have supported the state's use of the automatic taxpayer refund already in state law rather than one-time spending. That law was pushed in 2008 by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels during his reelection effort.

An ad from that time pitches the idea that when reserves reach a certain level a trigger sends the excess dollars back to taxpayers.

“It's your money. If it stays in the Statehouse future politicians are sure to spend it. Better it says in your pocket than burns a hole in theirs,” Daniels said to the camera.

The state actually used it in 2012 – splitting $760 million in extra dollars between pension help and refunds. Single filers got $111 and joint filers $222.

At that point the trigger was 10% of the current appropriated budget. But after Daniels left, lawmakers bumped that to 12.5% and also exempted tuition reserve dollars from the calculation – making it much harder to reach the trigger.

“It's almost amusing that they started monkeying with it as soon as I was gone,” Daniels said last week. “Legislators like spending money.”

He still supports the principle behind the automatic refund, saying it “just removed the temptation to buy some popularity in the short term, which is common to elected officials of all parties for all time.”

Daniels understands spending on debt and pensions because it has long-term benefits. But he does think the refund should have been part of the discussion. He noted the federal stimulus dollars came with a caveat they couldn't be used for a tax cut, but Indiana's law predated that language.

“It's their prerogative. I would have maybe had a different view, but I respect their right to go spend it,” he said. “I do think it is an opportunity to reassert the principle that government ought not spend more than it needs to.”

Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, the Senate budget architect, estimates the reserves will hit $2.5 billion at the end of fiscal year 2022 and $2.9 billion at the end of fiscal year 2023. The number for the current fiscal year – which ends in June – is unclear because the Indiana Office of Management and Budget has not yet produced a new official surplus statement.

Under current law, the tax refund calculation is made after the fiscal year closes in odd-numbered years and before July 31. The state will likely come in just shy of hitting the trigger this year.

Johnston conceded that it would be hit if lawmakers weren't putting $600 million in teacher's pensions and $110 million to pay off bond debt.

He and other Republicans are taking the long game – a possible permanent tax cut in the next few years rather than a one-time refund.

“If you think this is sustainable maybe we take a look at bigger tax policy,” Johnston said.

He noted the pension obligations are the third-largest single appropriation in the state budget – a little over $1 billion a year. Putting a lump sum in means the state can reduce its ongoing obligation – as much as $90 million a year.

“While it's not a tax reduction – or even a tax avoidance – you are relieving pressure on existing revenue streams by paying with one-time cash,” Johnston said.

Andrew Downs, political science professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne, expects some in the GOP to start asking, “where's my money?”

Lawmakers are stabilizing pension funds and reducing debt, but that isn't as sexy as cutting taxes, he said.

“They will be cautious because they know they can't raise taxes once they are reduced,” Downs said.

