Legislature overrides governor's veto on health authority bill

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House and Senate voted Monday to override the governor’s veto on a local health authority bill – immediately voiding COVID-19 restrictions around the state that are more stringent than the state order.

The Senate voted 36-10 and the House 59-30.

House Enrolled Act 5 requires any restrictions – from masks to capacity limits and more – that are more severe than a state disaster order to be approved by local elected officials. This is the county commissioners in most areas and the city council in a few cities.

Until local boards act those restrictions are nullified.

The legislation also creates an appeals process for local enforcement actions and allows local health officers to be fired for just cause.

"It doesn't have to be perfect to be better than what we have today," said Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton.

Democrats pointed out that local public health orders, such as a boil advisory, could also be in jeopardy under the bill and called the measure a dangerous overreach.

"We are in the middle of a Republican civil war," Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis said. "This bill will negatively affect the health and safety of Hoosiers."

But Republicans pointed to shops and businesses that were closed in some areas – such as florists that couldn’t sell flowers for delivery or carryout while Wal-Mart could still be open and sell flowers. Most of those came under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s statewide lockdown order – not local orders.

Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, authored the bill and said balance is needed when a person’s freedom is in jeopardy. He also said unelected health officials shouldn’t have unchecked power.

The Senate debated the override for more than an hour; the House only a few minutes.

Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, said the bill mirrors the state system where the state health commissioner works with the elected governor, who issues the order.

He said lawmakers didn’t approach this "gleefully," noting some of the health orders had lasting impacts on local businesses.

